Amid fear of contracting the novel coronavirus from health care workers or at the hospital, the number of 911 calls in Danville has dropped significantly in the past month. While some of those lost calls are from frequent flyers, others are from people who have needed serious care, said Alan Larson, Sovah Health president and Sovah Health-Danville CEO.
A couple of people who were experiencing chest pain and symptoms of a heart attack called late out of fear of going to the hospital, and did not survive as a result, Larson said during a virtual press conference with several area health and public safety officials.
“Don’t be afraid of calling 911,” he said. “Don’t be afraid of coming to the hospitals for care when you need it.”
Added Danville Fire Chief Dave Coffey: “I think this is a situation where the pendulum has swung one way. The public is doing exactly what we’ve asked them to do, and I guess we need to rephrase what we want them to do.”
Tommy Pruett, executive director of the Danville Life Saving Crew, said his agency is on pace to field roughly 860 calls during the month of April, compared to the 1,100-1,200 monthly calls that the agency averaged throughout last year.
In terms of actual, confirmed cases of COVID-19, the number of cases in the Dan River Region has remained somewhat steady and slow, with the current numbers at 22 in Danville and four in Pittsylvania County.
“If you look at how it’s progressed in the state, it started up in very populated areas … toward the rural areas it’s taken longer,” said Scott Spillmann, health director for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. “That doesn’t mean that we’re going to be out of the woods right away. It just means that the wave hasn’t fully gotten here yet.”
The current numbers do not necessarily tell the whole picture, however, as testing kits are in high demand and the Virginia Department of Health has strict guidelines on who can be tested.
“What we don't know is how many asymptomatic people have it, and we don’t have the tests to go find out,” Spillman said. “We have to be selective about who we test and how.”
Added Larson: “We’re still limited in our capability of doing massive scale testing.”
Across the state, the number of confirmed cases reached 6,171 on Wednesday, an increase of more than 300 from the previous day, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
During a news conference Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam extended his March 23 order that temporarily closed recreational businesses, which was set to expire on April 23, through May 8. It is known as Executive Order 53.
Executive Order 55, which requires Virginians to stay home except for essential services, will remain until June 10.
University of Virginia researchers developed models that show the peak extending all the way into August, while previous models had shown May as the peak in Virginia. Northam said during his conference that the models change daily based on new data.
“I want everyone to know the sacrifices that you have made are helping slow the spread, and giving us more time to plan and prepare,” Northam said.
Sovah Health-Danville is not releasing data about the number of COVID-19 patients treated at the hospital, but Larson said that the hospital is treating patients, “both suspected and confirmed.”
Both manufacturers and volunteers have ensured that the hospital has the personal protection equipment that it needs for patients and health care providers, but Larson said the hospital is still looking for more so that it can distribute to the general community.
Even during March and April, as many elective surgeries and procedures have been postponed, somewhere between 70 and 80 babies have been born in the hospital, Larson said.
“The labor and delivery area is safe and protected and clean and not anywhere near the area where our COVID patients are being protected,” he said.
The Department of Health is still looking for potential locations for a drive-thru testing center in the area. The Martinsville Speedway was recently set up as a drive-thru testing site.
Even as the number of cases in the region grows at a slower rate than in many other areas around the state, Spillmann said that he is disturbed by the lack of social distancing and the scarcity of people wearing of gloves and masks in public.
“Those are two things that keep me up at night,” he said. “Until we level off the curve to where it becomes flat, we’re not going to be able to see it slope downward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.