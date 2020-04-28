Zinc Total Salon owner Tanya Hilliard misses her customers.
“It’s tough not being able to see your guests,” Hilliard said of having to keep her Danville business closed since Gov. Ralph Northam shut down businesses deemed to be nonessential, such as salons and beauty parlors, more than a month ago.
For Poshe Salon & Spa owner Alicia Crumpton, “It’s been a depletion of my income.”
Hair salon owners in the city spoke to the Danville Register & Bee about the sudden loss of income, extra time on their hands from being unable to do what they love for a living and other challenges they face being out of work.
Platinum Salon owner April Fulcher, along with Crumpton, both with salons in Danville, said they are offering in-home services for customers during the stay-at-home order.
“That’s been pretty well received,” Fulcher said.
Stylists are allowed to go to clients’ homes to cut and style their hair, according to Northam’s executive order of March 23.
“It’s just the salons themselves that are closed,” said Stephen Kirschner, executive director of the Virginia Board of Barbers and Cosmetology.
Barbers and stylists have called Kirschner’s office with questions regarding the governor’s order.
“They generally want to comply with the governor’s orders and they’re calling for clarification on that,” Kirschner said Tuesday.
The governor has previously ordered that nonessential businesses will remain closed through May 8.
“A lot of folks are calling to verify the reopen date to find out when they can reopen their salons,” Kirschner said.
Because the salons are closed, calls to the board have dropped to roughly 110 calls per day for the past two weeks compared to the same time last year. But more calls are pouring in now that the reopen date is in sight — the board fielded roughly 170 on Monday.
“Our volume has spiked a bit the last two days,” Kirschner said. “I expect it will continue to go up as we get closer to the date salons and shops can reopen.”
Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said the governor continues to monitor information on the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state.
“Before we can lift restrictions, we must see a downward trend in cases over a 14-day period,” Yamosky said via email. “We’re developing guidance to allow for different industries to operate their businesses safely at that time.”
Crumpton said she has received lots of support during a difficult time.
“I went to my mailbox and got a card with no name on it,” said Crumpton, who lives in Blanch, North Carolina. “It had $200 in it.”
Her landlord has deferred rent at her business for three months, and she was able to get a deferment on her April payment of a loan for remodeling at her shop.
Hilliard said she has been working on social media marketing and has launched a new product line of magnetic eyelashes to help keep her business afloat.
“That has been a source of income for the salon and ... the girls [hairstylists] earn commission on the products they sell,” Hilliard said.
As for the extra time, Hilliard and her family have been able to enjoy dinners together and outdoor activities.
Fulcher said it was nice to have down time at first, but that has worn thin.
“The vacation is over, OK,” she said. “I’ve cleaned out every drawer in my house. I’m enjoying the time, [but] it is getting to me, though.”
Being able and willing to work but not being allowed to is strange, she said.
“It’s just a really odd feeling,” Fulcher said.
For Crumpton, the shutdown has given her the opportunity to spend more time with her two teenage daughters.
To earn a little money, she took a cleaning job for two weeks. More recently, she has been cutting and styling hair at clients’ homes.
Hilliard, Crumpton and Fulcher have all filed for unemployment, but have not received any money thus far.
“That’s something I will consider a Christmas gift if I get it,” Fulcher said.
All three salon owners interviewed by the Danville Register & Bee said they plan to reopen next week if the governor’s order isn’t extended.
“I’m just hoping we don’t have a lot of limitations placed on us,” Fulcher said.
A task force created by the governor is supposed to come up with guidelines for reopening of businesses, including salons and barber shops.
“There are several salon and barbershop owners on that task force that are developing those guidelines as we speak,” Kirschner said.
He is not sure when the guidelines will be complete, though it will be before the reopen date.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
