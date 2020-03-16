When regional school divisions closed Friday, it did more than result in a number of students needing child care — it also freed up a new workforce to watch them in the form of high school and college students.
Between Pittsylvania County and Danville Public Schools, more than 14,400 students will be out of school for the next two weeks. Of those, more than 6,700 are in preschool and elementary school, according to data from the Virginia Department of Education.
But that isn’t necessarily leading to an increased number of children at daycare centers. Shirley Martin, owner of Learning Place, a child care center in Danville, said her facility actually had fewer children Monday than it normally does. She expects that is because parents are worried about exposing their children to other sick people.
“What we saw from the beginning was a state of panic,” she said, noting parents began expressing concern Friday afternoon as they picked up their children.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Thursday and followed up by closing all schools throughout the state for the next two weeks in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, a virus that started in Wuhan, China, and has since spread throughout the world. Many large events — including all national sports leagues, concerts and festivals — have been canceled throughout the state and nation.
So far in Virginia, there are 51 reported cases and two fatalities, according to the Virginia Department of Health. No cases have been reported in Danville or Pittsylvania County.
The world’s largest online connector of babysitters and nannies and families looking for child care, Care.com, has “seen double-digit percent increases in requests for care” in areas like Seattle, Boston, San Francisco and Houston, as well as increases in the number of caregivers seeking opportunities, company spokeswoman Natasha Gavilanez said.
“We expect that as school closures spread to other regions, demand for additional help will rise,” she said.
The company suggests families looking for care and caregivers ask some screening questions regarding travel history and symptoms.
The company also announced Monday it will offer free one-month premium memberships for front-line health care workers and those seeking caretakers for seniors.
“There is a supply-and-demand issue where we hope to also be of help,” CEO Tim Allen said in a news release.
Danville resident Elizabeth Payne — a sophomore health sciences student at James Madison University — is looking for babysitting opportunities now that she’s back home and will take online classes through April 5. Figuring there might be an opportunity, she posted to her Facebook page an inquiry noting she will babysit during the upcoming weeks.
“No one has reached out to me looking for child care options yet, but I am sure there will be some this week,” she said.
Several other people offering babysitting services contacted by the Register & Bee said they have not found any yet.
So far, emergency medical services personnel in the area haven’t had any problems obtaining child care. The Danville Life Saving Crew has not had any problems with a lack of providers so far, said Brian Fox, executive director.
“We are in the planning stage, however, should this closure become a long-term event,” he said.
Shirlee Mansfeld, a single mother with an 11-year-old student at Chatham Middle School, told the Register & Bee the school closings will be an inconvenience, but she and her sister are arranging their schedules so they both can continue their jobs.
Even home school families are feeling some of the impacts. Ralph Adams, who helps his wife Kelly home school their two grandchildren, said many of their extracurricular activities and classes have been canceled.
“We kind of stick close to the house,” he said.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.