The machine vaguely resembles an oversized, high-tech toaster oven with smooth, rounded sides and a bluish hue inside. In the lab, this analyzer scans patient test samples for any signs of the coronavirus.
First, Pam Coates transfers a small amount of liquid from a tube containing a COVID-19 test sample into another tube holding a special solution.
The purpose of the solution is to keep the sample stable. From there, that bit of liquid and the tube holding it go into the analyzer, where any coronavirus RNA — genetic code — that might be present is broken down, amplifying the sample for an accurate test result.
"It's kind of like cooking," said Coates, microbiology manager at Vista Clinical Diagnostics at Market Square Shopping Center in Danville.
The test will end in a series of color-coded lines on a computer monitor as the telltale sign of whether traces of the coronavirus have been found in the sample.
Coates' world is one of blue lab coats, surgical gloves, medical masks and clear plastic baggies marked with the word "BIOHAZARD." She is surrounded by test tube trays, computer monitors with sticky notes referring to "lot numbers" and "covid color sequence" and other electronic equipment.
About two weeks ago, Vista Clinical Diagnostics became the first laboratory in the region to offer in-house COVID-19 testing using this method, said Catherine Parker, director of laboratory operations.
The lab provides its services to nursing homes and assisted-living facilities and has performed a little more than 1,000 COVID-19 tests since it began offering them.
Test results are provided to their clients the same day, she said.
Vista Clinical decided to offer the tests because nursing home and assisted living populations are the most vulnerable to serious complications from COVID-19.
"That's one of the populations that's most affected," Parker said.
Customers order the tests from Vista Clinical, which provides the testing swabs used to collect samples from patients. Once a patient is tested, a courier puts the samples in bags on ice in little, plastic foam coolers and deliver them to the lab.
Lab workers seated at desks covered with test tube trays, computer monitors and bar-code scanners then label the tubes. Taped to a window dividing this room from another lab are notes with "Thank you!" and "We appreciate you!" scrawled on them.
Once the tubes are labeled, they are delivered to Vista Clinical's microbiology department.
This is where Coates steps in to begin testing, with the first part of the process taking place with her hands slipped underneath the half-window of a biological sanitary cabinet — it looks to be a cross between a work bench found in a garage and a commercial popcorn machine found in a movie theater. Air vents located just below the half-window keep the air in the workspace from escaping into the lab, while also blocking air in the lab from entering the workspace.
Coates, with her blue-gloved hands inside the cabinet, handles two test tubes, including one with the patient sample. She extracts a sample of liquid — 750 microliters, which is roughly the size of two teardrops — puts it into another glass tube containing the solution that keeps the liquid sample stable.
"It keeps the virus alive," Coates explained.
A dead virus could be missed and lead to false results.
The Clermont, Florida-based business serves more than 400 nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Virginia and North Carolina and has two labs in Florida that serve the southeastern part of the U.S.
Vista Clinical, which opened in 2013, also performs tests for blood chemistry, hematology, microbiology and coagulation.
A reference lab, Vista Clinical contracts with phlebotomists to go to nursing homes and assisted living facilities. There, they pick up the swab samples and take them to couriers, who deliver the samples to the lab, Parker said.
Vista Clinical plans to relocate to 400 Bridge St. — once a tobacco warehouse — in the River District within the next several months, said CEO Brian Mills.
The move will increase the lab's size by nearly five times, from 4,500 square feet at its current location to 21,000 square feet.
"We're just really excited about our growth in Danville and what we can do for our patients," Parker said.
It takes roughly two hours for the analyzer — the high-tech toaster-oven — to break up any coronavirus RNA that might be inside the sample, thereby amplifying any signs of the virus for an accurate test result.
"It's constantly binding those components together and breaking them up to get more of that genetic code to enhance detection," Coates said.
The analyzer takes its readings and transfers them to an adjacent computer monitor, which displays results as a sequence of multi-colored lines stretched across a graph. A straight line indicates a negative result, while a curved one is positive.
In all, a sample will spend a total of three hours at the lab.
"We notify the facility [nursing home] of the results," Coates said.
