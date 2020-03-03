Danville City Council voted to rezone property for a project that would include 48 apartment units built by next year.
Council voted 7-0 during its meeting Tuesday night in two separate votes to rezone property from Old Town Residential District to Multi-family Residential District for the applicants to build multi-family homes at Grant Street, Garfield Street, Seeland Road and the future Haraway Lane.
Mayor Alonzo Jones and Councilman Larry Campbell abstained from the vote.
The Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, the Danville Neighborhood Development Corporation and Bibleway Church are working together to build the apartment units in eight, six-unit buildings by next year, Gary Wasson, the authority’s executive director, said last month.
Campbell is co-assistant pastor at Bibleway and his father, Bishop Lawrence Campbell Sr., is the church’s co-founder. Jones is a trustee at the church and is a commissioner on the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority board.
Ernecia Coles, speaking on behalf of the authority and Bibleway, said to council during the night’s public hearing, “We are working together to plan the development and get funding for the development.”
The project would include 27 one-bedroom units and 21 two- bedroom units for rent.
Thirty units would be on Seeland Road, 12 on Garfield Street and the remaining six on Grant Street.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.