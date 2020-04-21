Councilman Larry Campbell said he sees a resolution Danville City Council passed Tuesday as a way to increase community awareness without city officials inspecting businesses to make sure they’re adhering to social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s more of a [means] to make us aware of distancing and protecting one another," Campbell said.
Danville officials have no authority to tell businesses to adhere to the rules, but can encourage them to adopt the policies that were taken from recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health.
The nine recommendations include making employees wear a mask and gloves to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, require customers to keep 6 feet apart in checkout aisles and other guidelines.
Danville City Council — in a virtual meeting — passed a resolution by a 9-0 vote Tuesday night proposed by Councilman Gary Miller that encourages the city’s businesses to follow the recommendations. Council met via Zoom, a computer and smartphone application designed for virtual meetings.
However, one of those votes was from a city councilman who strongly opposed the resolution but ended up inadvertently voting in favor of the proposal.
Pointing out after council’s decision that he intended to vote “no,” Councilman Fred Shanks asked city attorney Clarke Whitfield if there was a way his vote could be corrected.
“No sir,” Whitfield told Shanks.
During discussion before the vote, other councilmen spoke in support of it.
Miller pointed out that the idea came from Dr. Scott Spillmann with the Virginia Department of Health and Dr. Balaji Desai, an infectious disease specialist with Sovah Health, who researched stores around the country.
Some stores are following proper guidelines but others are crowded and are not policing who goes into their businesses, Miller said.
“We’ve had an outbreak in a nursing home,” Miller pointed out, referring to the outbreak that happened at Brookdale Danville Piedmont. “Our numbers [of COVID-19 cases] are going up and not going down.”
But Shanks thought the resolution was unnecessary.
“I don’t understand the need for this resolution,” Shanks said.
One guideline proposed by the city recommends just five people per 1,000 square feet inside a business, he said.
“That’s a big 30-foot diameter bubble,” Shanks said.
“I just hate to see City Council overstepping our bounds,” he added.
Vice Mayor Lee Vogler asked if the resolution was non-binding and carried no legal weight or authority.
“Correct,” Whitfield told Vogler.
Otherwise, “it would need to be an ordinance,” Whitfield added. The city does not have the authority to do that, he said.
In another matter, it looks like Danville will buy water from the Pittsylvania County Service Authority for use at the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill in southwestern Pittsylvania County.
The move is part of an amendment to the city’s agreement with the authority that also includes Danville selling water to the PCSA so the authority can interconnect its water lines and expand its coverage in Pittsylvania County.
Under the amended agreement, the city will sell the water to the authority for $1.92 per 100 cubic feet and will buy up to 62,500 gallons of water per day from the PCSA for their contracted rate. The water the city buys will come with a mark-up of 35 cents per 1,000 gallons, for an average of $1.45 per 1,000 gallons. That water provided by the PSCA to the city would come from the Henry County Service Authority.
