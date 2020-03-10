CHATHAM — Discussions remained brief with no points of contention as the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors considered the county administrator’s budget on Tuesday.
During the finance committee meeting, supervisors discussed the proposed budget and heard funding concerns from several department heads.
Much of the discussion centered around increased support for volunteer fire and rescue agencies in the county and the funding of a full-time emergency medical services coordinator. Chris Slemp, public safety director for Pittsylvania County, said the county hired a part-time administrative person who has excelled.
Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said he believes creating a full-time role would help improve response time and rate during the day, when less volunteers are available.
“This is an incremental step to helping our volunteers with daytime response,” Smitherman said.
“To me this is one of the critical things we need to move forward with,” added Ron Scearce, supervisor for the Westover District and also on the Pittsylvania County Fire and Rescue Commission.
The county administrator’s budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year does not include any tax increases but proposes a total increase of $6.2 million, which includes both state and local money. More than half of local funds from the $186 million budget will go toward public safety and public education.
The Pittsylvania County School Board has released its preliminary budget, which exceeds $100 million after hovering around $96 million during the current fiscal year. The school board will host a public hearing concerning the budget Thursday night.
The supervisors also discussed several contingencies — or potential funding needs that may or may not come to fruition — for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The proposed budget left the board of supervisors just more than $750,000 to fund several a variety of requests that total more than $2.5 million.
Supervisor Bob Warren proposed the requests for two grant matches for parks and recreation be included in the final budget. To commission a study for a master parks and recreation master plan, $12,500 in match funding would be needed. Another local contribution of $175,000 was requested for improvements for the Ringgold Rail Trail. Federal Emergency Management Agency and the commonwealth of Virginia would provide $3.3 million to repair the trail, which was washed out during Tropical Storm Michael in 2018.
“We’re really saying that we’re not going to take someone else’s money … we’d be kind of foolish not to leave those two items in,” Warren said.
All of the supervisors agreed that a top priority is to budget roughly $10,000 for another grant match that would provide new bulletproof vests for county law enforcement.
“Nail that down right now,” Supervisor Tim Dudley said.
Another initiative the supervisors supported is $250,000 to buy a parcel of land for a new Pittsylvania County jail. Right now, the county jail is housing roughly three times more inmates than it is rated for by the Virginia Department of Corrections, and county officials hope to complete a new jail within the next five years.
“We don’t want to miss an opportunity because we don’t have the funds allocated,” Warren said about a land buy for a new jail.
At the end of the meeting, the supervisors went into a closed session with Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor “regarding an undercover account.” County Attorney Vaden Hunt said that having the meeting in an open session would endanger sheriff’s employees.
Several department heads also thanked the board for funding that is proposed while asking them to reconsider cut requests. Lisa Tuite, director of the Pittsylvania County Public Library, explained why the library had requested funding for an additional employee for the Gretna branch, which is being renovated.
“We expect once the library’s renovated there will be a lot more interest in it and it will be more welcoming to the northern end of the county,” she said.
Pittsylvania County Registrar Kelly Keesee expressed concern about three primary areas that were cut from the department’s budget requests: staffing, voting machine storage, and a new elections department facility.
Two community meetings to explain the budget and receive public input have already been held and two more are scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at Dan River High School and March 19 at Chatham High School.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
