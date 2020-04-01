India Womack has a list of extracurriculars that make her a college admission counselor’s dream.
She is president of the National Honor Society and vice president of the Spanish Club. She plays three different instruments — the marimba, vibraphone and oboe — in three different school bands.
Womack also participates in the Youth Health Equity Leadership Institute, a community outreach project that addresses gaps in educational attainment through public health initiatives, and Gear Up, which helps low-income families and communities increase college enrollment and success.
Among her six classes, three of them — engineering, English and calculus — are taught through Danville Community College’s Academy for Engineering & Technology. She is also in AP Environmental Science and an online finance and economics course.
Even with all of that on her plate, Womack also works at Chick-Fil-A.
The George Washington High School senior was, naturally, selected as this year’s class valedictorian.
She hadn’t yet started writing her graduation speech when she learned that Virginia schools were closing for the year due to coronavirus concerns, but she was brainstorming topics.
Now, she’s simply hopeful she and her classmates have a graduation ceremony of some sort at all. They don’t even have cap and gown pictures yet.
“For me, it’s such a monumental moment in my life. I’ve worked so hard to get to this point, and you look forward to that,” Womack said. “But being valedictorian makes it hurt even more because I just wanted to have the opportunity to thank everybody, encourage everyone and, you know, just bask in that moment, like, ‘I’m really valedictorian,’ because it’s still crazy to me. It’s very heartbreaking, honestly.”
High school seniors across the country are dealing with similar emotions. Graduation plans are in flux, dances are canceled, sports seasons over before they started.
“A lot of different aspects of our senior year have been taken away, and it’s really sad,” Womack said.
The class of 2020 will miss out on not only the memories of the last two months of senior year, but also on the delight in retelling stories about senior year in the future.
Through all of the changes, it is also proving difficult to remain focused for all online classes.
“It’s a lot to deal with at once,” Womack said, “and trying to have that motivation to still get work done online has been hard.”
She’s not alone in that mindset.
“I’m more of a hands-on person, so it’s harder to learn from home or to make sure I’m doing everything I need to do,” said fellow GW senior Jeremiah Koch.
Koch said he’s less concerned about missing his graduation ceremony than he is about the uncertainty regarding his post-grad plans. He is completing the paperwork right now to apply to the United States Air Force Pararescue unit.
Once he has applied, he will have to wait until the current health crisis passes before he learns if a spot is even available for him.
“There are certain things that will happen that will vary my chances and makes it hard to say how long it will take,” Koch said. “It may take up to six weeks, could take up to six months.”
Koch has been a four-year member of the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, and he’s the commanding officer this year at GW.
Now that school is closed, he won’t be able to partake in the traditional changing of command ceremony, where next year’s CO is named, or the Military Ball, where cadets from the county’s NJROTC programs dance with their dates and seniors are recognized for their accomplishments.
“I have to miss out on that,” said Koch, who was going to be the master of ceremonies. “That’s one of the more disappointing things.”
Kinkade Huggins, a senior at Galileo High School, won’t be able to run his final track season. He had also qualified for the Future Business Leaders of America state meet after placing third in the region on the cyber security test, but that competition is now canceled too.
He’s not even sure if he and his classmates will get their yearbooks.
“I feel kind of robbed because it was just gone like that,” Kinkade said while snapping his fingers. “Just all the normal, traditional things that every other senior class gets to go through.”
Kinkade also was one of three nominees for prom king, and he already bought his tuxedo for the event. Similarly, Womack said she has friends who already bought dresses upward of $400 that they will no longer get to wear and can no longer return.
Kinkade said he’s keeping in contact with his closest group of friends, but he’s upset he won’t have closure with his teachers or other classmates.
“I don’t know if I’ll ever see them again,” he said. “That’s really hard, going out, knowing you’re not gonna be able to say goodbye to everyone you had classes with.”
This year’s graduates will also miss out on Decision Day, when seniors decorate T-shirts that announce where they’re going to college.
Kinkade’s shirt would have shown he’ll be attending Averett University to study aviation.
Womack’s shirt would feature the designs of Virginia Tech, where she’ll study interior design. She hopes to one day own a residential and commercial design firm and return to Danville to create a learning center for under-served youth.
Like all seniors around the country, Womack has been pushed by the educators and guidance counselors around her to dream and try and believe and do good. She is upset that their relationships all ended so abruptly.
This wasn’t how senior year was ever supposed to go.
“I’ve had so many teachers that have helped me along the way and encouraged me,” Womack said. “I wish I was able to have those proper moments to say goodbye and tell them how much I appreciate them.”
