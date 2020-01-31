Emergency dispatch comes through on the radio, saying there's a call about a woman who forced her way onto a school bus. As Danville Police Department Cpl. Evan Wilson arrives, an elderly man is standing outside the bus.
"She was screaming and yelling," he says. "She pushed her way onto the bus."
After speaking with the man and telling him to stand clear, Wilson walks inside to see a young woman pacing back and forth, talking loudly to herself.
"Ma'am, are you okay," Wilson asks."What's your name, do you need help?"
The scene unfolded Friday morning inside a dark storage facility under the Danville Public Library. As it turns out, officers of the Danville Police Department just unveiled a new computer training simulation system.
Called the MILO Range, it consists of a computer system, a movie screen and laser-equipped training pistols that register a user's shots. In short, it's a life-sized video game connecting cops and a pair of guns to training scenarios.
It's also a decision-based game — if the officer waits too long in some scenarios, an armed person might shoot at the officer as well as civilians in the video. But not if the officer makes the right decisions.
The point of the training system however, is to teach de-escalation tactics.
It simulates situations police might encounter during day-to-day operations.
"It varies from mental patients, to domestics, to active shooters," said Capt. E.K. Thompson. "The highest level is an active-shooter situation."
Whoever is in control of the system can choose from 700 different scenarios to display on screen. They can also choose how to make characters in the scenarios react.
In the school bus scenario, as Wilson asks the woman's name, she turns to look him and stops fidgeting to answer.
"My name is Tammy Smith," she said.
Smith went on to explain that she heard voices and, when prompted by Wilson, said she was on medication. After speaking with her, Wilson told the woman to come toward him so he could help her off the bus, ending the simulation.
That's when Capt. C.K. Thompson, who ran the bus simulation, debriefed Wilson. He praised Wilson's tone of voice and good use of de-escalation tactics.
Wilson, however, critiqued himself.
"Next time, I'd focus on maintaining a significant distance," he said.
Department spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis noted just how true to life the training scenario happened to be.
"We've responded to calls very similar to this over the years," he said. "It's very realistic."
The second scenario, consisted of Wilson going through a store after a burglary to secure the building. He walked through multiple aisles, shouting that he was with the police department.
"Danville Police Department," he yelled. "If you're inside the store make yourself known."
As he cleared the front of the store and neared the final section, a man jumped out from behind a corner.
"Don't shoot," the man screamed.
Wilson pulled out his training pistol and ordered the man to the ground.
Thompson then pressed a button, making the man on screen drop to the ground. The simulation ended, with Thompson once again praising Wilson's responses.
"He was doing very good verbal commands," Thompson said.
The last scenario was an active shooting at a school.
It begins with a dispatcher telling Wilson that there is a possible active shooter at a nearby school. The video changed to show a school with children running and screaming. The video shifts to another room, where a man in dark clothing holds a woman at gunpoint with an assault weapon.
Wilson pulls his weapon, shooting the man twice and saving the woman. The video transitions to a school hallway, where a man in a mask and hoodie and brandishing a handgun walks toward Wilson.
Wilson shoots the man multiple times, and he falls to the ground.
Another man, also dressed in a mask and hoodie, points his weapon at Wilson.
Wilson fires off four shots, killing the man.
The simulation ends, with Wilson placing his training pistol back in its leather holster.
Afterward, Thompson restarts the video to show how it could have ended — with one of the masked men shooting the woman hostage, who falls to the floor dead, and then firing at Wilson.
"We never want to go to things like this," Wilson said. "But we need to train for it."
