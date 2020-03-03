Proud Democrat Linda F. Thomas believes Joe Biden is the right person for the nation’s presidency.
“He’s going to be for everyone,” Thomas said at Schoolfield Elementary School precinct just after casting her ballot in the Virginia primary Tuesday.
She also pointed to the former vice president’s name recognition and political experience.
“We know Joe,” Thomas said. “I think he’ll get the job done.”
Candidates for the Democratic Party nomination for president included Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg and Tulsi Gabbard.
On a rainy Tuesday, voters slowly trickle in at precincts in the Dan River Region for the Virginia Democratic primary.
Turnout was expected to be at about 12% among the city’s 27,375 registered voters, said Danville Registrar Peggy Petty.
“Historically, that’s just the way it is,” Petty said of the anemic turnout for primaries.
Ballou Recreation Center had 251 voters just before 1 p.m., out of a total of about 3,100 registered voters in that precinct, said assistant precinct chief Morris Gauldin.
Officials at Ballou expected to see about 12% to 13% of registered voters participate. The precinct is the city’s largest.
“We’re running pretty true to that,” Gauldin said of the rate of voter participation by about lunchtime Tuesday.
The Register & Bee observed about four or five voters stopping by the Ballou precinct during a 15-minute window.
A quick sampling of Danville voters shows candidate Joe Biden as the most popular among those casting ballots.
Ballou voter Charles Crider, who voted for Biden, said he wants President Donald Trump out of office.
“I don’t like who’s already in there,” he said just before walking out the door at Ballou Recreation Center.
Over at Schoolfield on West Main Street about 160 out of 2,056 registered voters had cast their ballots by early Tuesday afternoon, said precinct chief Joe Mahoney.
At least one voter showed up at the precinct every few minutes.
“We haven’t had more than three to five minutes without anybody being in here,” Mahoney said, adding that he expected volume to pick up after voters leave work.
Voters said they are putting their hopes in Biden.
“I have confidence that he can do the job,” Danville resident Bernice Ferguson said just after casting a ballot at Schoolfield.
Gene Ferguson had a simple response when asked why he voted for Biden: “Experience.”
Ferguson noted that he stands behind what Biden represents.
Over at Park Avenue Elementary School precinct, election officials said they anticipated about 11% to 12% turnout.
They had about 200 votes out of 2,238 registered voters, said precinct chief David Torborg.
“It’s been in spurts,” Torborg said of the turnout.
In Pittsylvania County, Registrar Kelly Keesee expected about 10% to 12% turnout. The county has 43,056 registered voters.
That percentage, she added, could end up higher.
About 350 people out of 1,486 registered voters had cast ballots at Southside Elementary School precinct by Tuesday evening, Keesee said.
“I don’t know if that’s a true reflection countywide,” she said.
At Keesee’s office, 134 out of 1,272 voters had participated in the primary, slightly more than 10%.
“Folks are wanting to be involved in the election process and to choose who they want to represent them as president,” Keesee said of possible higher turnout.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.