A dark yellow sign was taped to a side door of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Danville on Sunday morning.
Words to church members letting them know services were canceled were in bold.
“The Church of the Epiphany will not hold Sunday services on Sunday March 15 or March 22,” the sign read. “All weekday activities are also suspended until at least March 26.”
The decision was in response to the COVID-19 virus and the direction of the bishop of the Episcopal Church’s Southern Diocese of Virginia, according to the sign.
The coronavirus strain’s spread in the U.S. and Virginia affected services at Danville’s churches Sunday.
Bibleway Cathedral, which has more than 1,000 members, did not hold services Sunday morning.
“It was a decision that we made this morning,” Larry Campbell Jr., co-assistant pastor at Bibleway, said Sunday.
Church co-founder Bishop Lawrence Campbell Sr. said he was waiting to hear more from the governor — following a ban on gatherings and events with more than 100 people — and from health officials as to what to do next.
“It was the right thing to look out for the welfare of the people,” he said of cancellation of church services.
On Main Street up the hill from the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, First Baptist Church prepared for its Sunday worship service.
Members greeted each other with elbow bumps instead of handshakes. Associate pastor Angela Zimmerman also avoided shaking hands, saying people can bow and curtsy to each other.
“If I bow, you have to curtsy,” she told the Danville Register & Bee just before the service began.
Though there were no confirmed cases in Danville on Sunday, the coronavirus’s effects could be seen at First Baptist.
“I am thinking a lot of us stayed home,” Zimmerman said.
About 45 attendees were scattered among the pews. That’s about half of its usual 80 members who normally show up, Zimmerman said.
Church member Landon Wyatt, 94, said he has been taking precautions such as washing his hands more frequently and avoiding shaking hands.
Though he has been going to the grocery store and taking care of his wife as usual, he is concerned about COVID-19.
“I just hope we get through it without too much impact on lower-income people who might be laid off,” Wyatt said.
At the start of the service, Zimmerman told attendees they are called to connect to God, connect others to God and to closely connect to each other.
“But not too closely,” she joked.
Just up the sidewalk at First Presbyterian Church, interim pastor Steve Willis also expected low turnout.
“I’m sure we’re going to be small today,” he said just before the church’s 11 a.m. service. First Presbyterian has more than 100 members.
The church also was taking extra precautions.
“We’re not having communion or passing offering plates,” Willis said while choir members rehearsed.
Willis, interviewed before Gov. Ralph Northam’s Sunday afternoon announcement of a statewide ban on events involving gatherings of 100 or more people, told the Danville Register & Bee church officials would meet and a suspension of future services was likely.
“The question will be when and how long,” he said.
During the service, a woman looking for a seat in the pews half jokingly said to a group of four, “We’re supposed to be 6 feet apart.”
Willis pointed out at the start of the service how quickly conditions in the country have changed.
“What a difference a week makes,” he told the 50 to 60 people in attendance. “What a difference a few hours will make.”
He alluded to likely canceled church gatherings in the future.
“I anticipate that this could be the last time that we gather for a while,” Willis said.
But at least one other pastor in Danville was undaunted.
The Rev. Calvin Dennis Porter, who led the service at High Street Baptist Church, told the Danville Register & Bee the church plans to continue to hold services.
But everyone realizes the threat COVID-19 poses, he added.
“We are fully aware of the seriousness of the coronavirus,” Porter said, adding the church has about 50 members.
Attendance has been low for a long time, he said.
“We’ve lost a lot of members,” Porter said just after preaching to about 20 to 30 people. “We’ve lost a lot of young people.”
Over at Family Worship Center on Industrial Avenue, pastor Carl Clement said attendance has been down a little bit the last two Sundays.
“I think it’s just normal for us,” Clement said.
The church has about 75 to 80 members, with about 50 to 65 showing up most Sundays, he said.
After hearing about the governor’s ban, he said he wasn’t sure whether services will be canceled.
“I know we won’t have 100 people,” he said.
If a coronavirus case pops up in the city, Clement may cancel.
“If it gets bad, then it is an option,” he said.
Zimmerman, after finding out about the governor’s ban Sunday afternoon, said it is not up to her alone whether services will continue to be held.
“We think it’s important to gather as a church family,” she said. “We also think it’s very important to protect the health and well-being of all.”
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.