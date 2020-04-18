The Danville Fire Department is collecting donations to help God's Storehouse, a Danville-based nonprofit food pantry.
All seven stations throughout the city have white cardboard collection bins for residents to drop off donations, according to a news release from the Danville Fire Department.
God's Storehouse remains open with drive-thru and walk-up distributions from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday.
“Our number of clients has been steady and we have many new people who have not been to God’s Storehouse before coming by and requesting food,” Karen Harris, executive director of God’s Storehouse said in the news release. “These numbers are expected to increase over the coming weeks and while our supply of non-perishables is good right now, we know that will change in three to four weeks.”
God's Storehouse is having difficulty purchasing items from usual channels. In addition, donations from the community are down by 35%, the news release reported.
Also, Stamp Out Hunger — one of the largest food drives for God's Storehouse — set for May has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We invite the community to help us collect food for our neighbors," Danville Fire Department Fire Chief Dave Coffey said in the release. "Just buy some extra when you do your grocery pick-up and drop it off at any station on the way home. We’ll take care of the rest.”
Donations should be non-perishable items not in glass containers including:
- peanut butter;
- canned meat — chicken, tuna and beef stew;
- low-sugar canned fruit;
- small juices — 100% fruit juice, high in vitamin C;
- canned mixed vegetables;
- canned collard greens or other green vegetables;
- tomato and chicken noodle soup;
- small and large cereals;
- canned pasta sauce; and
- pasta
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.