DNA from a saved cigarette played a role in the arrest of a Gretna man in a 2018 burglary and rape case in Danville, police report.
On the night of Sept. 19, 2018, police responded to a call about a break-in at a home on the 400 block of Ingram Street. Two men with their faces covered and armed with handguns forced their way through the back door of a woman's home, court documents show. The woman saved a cigarette one of the men smoked, believing it could later be used as evidence.
Investigators report later sending the cigarette to a lab for analysis, where it was matched to a man already incarcerated — Jaquan Ramone Brown, 30, of Gretna. Since Oct. 18, 2018, he had been held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail on charges from multiple jurisdictions, the jail reports.
"Certainly DNA helped in this case," said Lt. Richard Chivvis, a spokesman for the Danville Police Department.
Danville police charged him in January with rape, burglary, kidnapping, robbery and multiple firearms charges, court records show. Brown currently has no hearings set for the local charges and is still in custody in Lynchburg. Police are still searching for the second suspect in the case.
"Right now, we've only arrested one person," Chivvis explained, "and the investigation is still ongoing."
During the break-in, one of the men raped the woman who lived there, according to a search warrant filed in Danville Circuit Court. Afterward, one of the men ransacked her home while the other man smoked a cigarette. After taking a couple of drags, the man offered her the cigarette. She took it and placed it on the ground to keep for DNA analysis later.
"The victim stated she took the cigarette and placed it on the ground knowing the suspects [sic] DNA would be on it," Danville detective C.B. Morris wrote in the warrant.
Afterward, the men left, with arriving police bringing in a K-9 unit to try to track them down, but were unable to find them. At the time, police believed the burglary and rape was a targeted incident.
"Nothing has changed from that initial info," Chivvis said.
