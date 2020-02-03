Hidden behind two sets of doors that only police personnel are allowed to enter, sits the office of Megan Thompson — the Danville Police Department's only crime analyst.
Thompson, who has a background in crime analysis and forensic psychology, has spent more than a year in her position.
Her desk is heavily organized with a metal mesh cup holding writing utensils, scissors and an American flag.
Her work computer has a dual monitor system. On a recent morning the left screen was tuned to a crime map; the other on the the police department's Facebook page.
A toy police car rests on the left half of her desk. Behind her are equipment for police radios. On the left side of the office, near the door, sits her co-worker, Lt. Mike Wallace.
Describing her job as a crime analyst is difficult, she said, because the profession is still new and there are many different types of analysts.
"There are statistical, investigative, criminal intelligence [analysts]," she said. "I'm more statistical, so I look at incident reports, try to find crime patterns and look at statistics for the city."
After she was hired, Thompson was trained in crime analysis by Rachel Santos, a professor of criminal justice at Radford University. To Santos, crime analysis is an important aspect of stratified policing — a police model used in Danville.
Stratified policing uses the analysis of crime data to direct a strategy for the police department.
"The model is all based in crime analysis," she said. "Evidence shows police need to focus on places — high crime areas and repeat offenders."
Most of Thompson's eight-hour shift is spent at her desk analyzing crime data, but it can fluctuate.
"It depends on what's going on that month," she said.
It shifts from analyzing data in her office to going out to a monthly regional intelligence meeting or ride alongs with police officers. She also has to go to a combination of daily, weekly and monthly meetings with the police department.
"It's not a routine," explained Lt. Richard Chivvis, the police department's spokesman. "What's consistent is being ready for the monthly staff meeting."
Thompson's role at those meetings is to prepare a month of crime statistics. The department can then use these statistics to determine what they need to focus on or what tactics to improve.
"It's part of our accountability," Chivvis said. "We can see what's going on and work to address it."
Another aspect of Thompson's job is using open-source databases to get personal information on people wanted by the police. This information includes addresses, jobs, family members and last known addresses.
"It's literally Googling stuff," she said. "There's a lot of ticks and tricks to use open-source databases."
Any database that is publicly available on the internet is considered open-source, Thompson explained. Her open-source data skills are primarily used to locate wanted people, she said, but it can also be used to gain information on people at large-scale events.
"To monitor for any potential threats," Thompson said. "I haven't had to use it here."
Thompson also is tasked with emailing department-wide bulletins. These bulletins consist of a file with maps, a picture of a potential suspect and that person's personal details. But this is only if a crime or incident has a suspect, Chivvis explained. A crime bulletin can also be a map of crime patterns in a specific area.
Bulletins like these are helpful to the department, Chivvis said, because it puts department resources — such as patrol officers — in an areas that need them.
"It helps adjust resources to a specific area," he said. "She's a sole source provider of information throughout the department. It keeps us on the same page."
