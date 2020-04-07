A unanimous Danville City Council adopted a resolution Tuesday supporting Minor League Baseball in Danville after Major League Baseball recently proposed cutting ties with 42 minor league teams — including the Danville Braves.
City Councilman Sherman Saunders, tossing out a baseball pun before the vote, jokingly asked if council could "strike" the item.
At that, councilman Gary Miller said "We don't want to lose this valuable asset for our community."
In a letter to council, City Manager Ken Larking highlighted the important role the Danville Braves has played in the community.
“The elimination of Minor League baseball teams such as the Danville Braves will not only have a negative economic impact, but will also impact the community pride that comes from having a team,” Larking wrote in the letter. “In addition to providing wholesome, affordable entertainment in markets where attending baseball games may not be possible, minor league teams employ thousands of individuals, help strengthen local businesses through valuable partnerships, and support charitable organizations.”
A unanimous council also approved an amended revenue and cost sharing agreement with Pittsylvania County and the town of Hurt as part of their membership with the Staunton River Regional Industrial Facility Authority.
The city amended the agreement, which centers around an industrial park in the county, after the town of Altavista in Campbell County, which was an original member of the authority, withdrew last year.
The new cost- and revenue-sharing percentages are: Pittsylvania County, 61%; Danville, 35%; and Hurt, 4%.
"I believe this will be a successful endeavor," Councilman Fred Shanks.
The four localities signed a letter during a ceremony on Feb. 23, 2017, stating that they would create a new regional industrial facility authority — named the Staunton River Regional Industrial Facility Authority — to market and develop the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park in Hurt.
Altavista Town Council voted on June 25, 2019, to approve a resolution withdrawing as a member of the authority. The industrial facility authority adopted a resolution on Oct. 4, 2019, approving the withdrawal. The town’s action requires an amended and restated cost- and revenue-sharing agreement and amended and restated bylaws.
In a separate vote, the council also approved the changed bylaws.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.