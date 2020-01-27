CHATHAM — Video systems installed at Pittsylvania County convenience centers have been effective in catching people in the act of waste violations. But that has not prevented companies, which are not supposed to use the convenience sites to begin with, from repeatedly dumping garbage there.
Violators who dump excess garbage at any of the 21 sites throughout the county are charged a $50 fee, which increases to $100 if not paid within 10 days. Either way, that is considerably less than the $42-per-ton charge at the landfill.
“We’re hearing from the boots on the ground that some commercial contractors are saying ‘I’ll pay this $50 fine all day long,’” Pittsylvania County Attorney Vaden Hunt said during a legislative committee meeting Monday.
To prevent that from continuing, county officials are mulling whether to increase the fine as a disincentive to keep contractors from taking advantage of the sites.
“The service is paid for by our residents, not by our commercial industry,” Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said.
During the 2018-19 fiscal year the county implemented a $120 annual solid-waste fee for county residents to cover the operating expenses of the convenience sites. At this time, that fee does not generate any profits.
The idea behind the increase is to raise the fines enough to prevent companies from making the violations in the first place, but not too high where they would appeal the case in court, Hunt said.
Supervisor Vic Ingram described it as “putting some teeth into the fine structure.”
Geographically, Pittsylvania County is so large it could take businesses from the southern or northern end as much as a half-hour to haul commercial waste to the landfill.
Anecdotally, Hunt said, reports of commercial violations are from the dump sites in the north end of the county, especially near Smith Mountain Lake.
“It happens everywhere,” he added.
A larger convenience site — or a supersite — that would take commercial solid waste is being planned for the northern end of the county.
“It’s probably at least 18 months in the future,” Smitherman said.
It’s a Class 1 misdemeanor for commercial entities to drop waste in the sites. Virginia law allows for a fine of no more than $2,500. It also allows for a short period of jail time, but supervisors were adamant that is not the punishment they want.
During the Monday legislative committee meeting, supervisors suggested varying structures for the fine escalation, but ultimately asked county staff to develop the plan.
A public hearing will be held in February before these changes can be implemented.
Bob Warren, chairman of the board of supervisors, said commercial waste dumped at the sites makes it more difficult on those tasked with picking up the solid waste there.
“This thing ends up costing us considerably, much more money,” he said.
According to estimates from a study by engineer Butch Joyce, with Rochester, New York-based Labella Associates, the current cell of the Pittsylvania County landfill has a lifespan of about seven years. Moving into the additional, unused cells could provide as much as 140 years of life at the current dumping rate of 42,000 tons annually.
To develop, construct and get state approval to create new cells — as well as close the old ones — the county will need $4.2 million during the next eight years.
The county also put in a bid to accept solid waste from Bedford County, which has about a year left on the lifespan of their landfill, but both Bedford and Pittsylvania counties are still considering their options.
As it stands, the county has 21 convenience centers of varying sizes. Some have compactors while others have just a dumpster.
In October, the board of supervisors voted to authorize the development of three new convenience centers located at Climax Road, Level Run Road, and U.S. 29.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
