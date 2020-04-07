The coronavirus pandemic might be snatching the headlines, but the medical needs of patients not related to the virus continue in the background.
One of those needs is blood donations.
“Due to school closings, many blood drives have been canceled, which is one contributing factor to the significant blood shortage,” said Kelly Fitzgerald, spokesperson for Sovah Health. “Sovah Health Blood Donor Center has regular donors coming in to donate; however, our supply still needs to be replenished daily.
“Since blood has a short shelf life, we will always need more blood donations, especially those that are type O-positive and O-negative.”
She said donors can be assured the center is a safe place to come, and it’s a safe time to donate.
“Our donor’s safety is our top priority. We are maintaining the social distancing protocol and will not have more than 10 people in the donor center area,” she said. “Our routine cleaning measures include wiping down donor chairs after each use and other items that are frequently used.”
There have been no reported or suspected cases of transfusion-transmitted COVID-19, according to Fitzgerald.
Felt compelled to help
Although she donated every 52 days when she lived in Oklahoma, Dovie Hodgin hadn’t donated blood since moving to Danville in 2008. But with schools closed because of the pandemic, the high school teacher had plenty of time to go last Friday and donate.
“I felt compelled to do what I could to help with what we are facing against this virus,” she said.
She had no concerns about her safety while there.
“All the employees were gowned, masked and gloved. They were constantly cleaning behind each other,” she said.
After her donation, she used her Facebook page to challenge other teachers to go and also donate.
“A few had already donated and a Nigerian friend said he wanted to,” she said. “Then one new teacher asked for the address and phone number, so maybe it will help.”
A civic duty
Jim Henderson has been donating blood for around 30 years. He tries to go within several days of when he is eligible, which, according to the Red Cross, is 56 days for donors of whole blood.
“I was planning on going Friday,” he said. “I’m not worried about donating. I am presuming they will be protected and I will be protected.”
He said he considers it his civic duty to donate blood and encourages others to go and donate.
“My thought is that the reward would certainly overcome any risk, but I’ve never considered there to be any risk,” he said.
Hesitant at first
Pete Boswell donated blood Monday and said he has donated blood three times since last September, but had hesitated to go in after the pandemic hit.
“But they called me and assured me that everything was sanitary and safe, so I went,” he said. “Everything was clean like it always is, and everyone was wearing masks.”
He said the first time he donated blood was in high school when he could get out a half of day of school for donating. Now his motivation is more altruistic.
“I think it’s for the good of the people and good for my health too,” he said.
Encouraged to come
Fitzgerald said donors who are “healthy and well without any recent respiratory infections” are encouraged to come to the donor center and donate.
“Routine blood donor screening measures are still in place,” she said. “Please eat a good meal before donating.”
Sovah Health Blood Donor Center is accredited by the American Association of Blood Banks and registered by the Food & Drug Administration.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.
