It looks like some Danville property owners could pay more in real estate taxes even though there is no rate increase planned.
That’s because the city’s overall assessed value could increase by as much as 3% over the value on July 1, 2019, according to city officials.
Danville is in the midst of a reassessment that takes place every two years and the 3% increase is a projection that could change as the process continues.
“We may end up with 2%,” said Chris Lovell, division director of the city’s real estate department. “It’s hard to predict.”
City officials won’t know the amount of increase for sure until September, after the assessment is complete, the information is mailed to real estate owners and any appeals — filed by those who disagree with assessment results on their properties — are heard by the board of equalization.
Danville’s current residential real estate tax rate is 84 cents per $100 of assessed value. So the taxes paid for a house valued at $100,000 would be $840. A 3% increase would bring the taxes paid to roughly $865.
Lovell attributed the projected rise in assessed values at least partly to an increase in sales prices on properties.
To determine the taxable value of real estate, assessors look at such factors as the condition of the property or structure, the neighborhood where it’s located and the sales price of similar homes.
To determine the accuracy of assessments, localities look to the sales ratio, which is the difference between the property’s assessment value and its sales price. For example, a house that sells at $50,000 on the market but is assessed at $45,000 would have a 90% sales ratio.
The city’s sales ratio was at 97.89% for the tax year 2017, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation.
As part of the reassessment, which began late last year and is expected to be complete by the end of June, the city must let taxpayers know if land valuation goes up more than 1%. This announcement came in the form of an advertisement that the city published in the Register & Bee earlier in April.
“If it’s over 1%, the state requires us to advertise that,” Danville City Manager Ken Larking said.
That’s because the increase in land valuation — even if the real estate tax rate remains the same — results in an effective tax increase. Even though the rate didn’t go up, the rise in overall real estate value results in an increase in the amount of tax the average property owner pays.
The city had to advertise the expected increase in land valuation before it finalizes its proposed 2020-21 budget, which must be approved by June 30, the end of the current fiscal year.
In the last reassessment in 2018, the assessed value of real estate — multi-family, commercial/industrial and residential — in the city was about $2.26 billion, said Danville finance director Michael Adkins. The total value of all property in Danville fell by 0.2%, or by about nearly $3.7 million, from the previous assessment.
From July 1, 2019, to mid-April this year, 1,056 deeds involving 1,326 parcels were transferred, Lovell said. From July 2018 to June 2019, 1,218 deeds involving 1,606 parcels were transferred.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
