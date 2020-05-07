Pittsylvania County officials are asking for more financial support from neighboring Franklin County for services received from the Cool Branch Volunteer Fire and Rescue agency.
“Franklin County is enjoying the majority of the benefit from Cool Branch, but is paying roughly 15% of the cost in supporting Cool Branch,” said Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman.
Cool Branch Fire and Rescue, which is geographically located within Pittsylvania County, is the primary provider of fire and emergency medical services for much of the Smith Mountain Lake area in both Pittsylvania and Franklin counties.
Yet the majority of the calls that the two departments are dispatched to as the primary provider are in Franklin County, dispatch statistics show. Last year, the rescue agency responded to 325 calls as the first due responder, meaning that they were the closest agency to the emergency and sent first. Of those calls, 193, or almost 60%, were in Franklin County and coordinated by its emergency dispatch center.
Calls for the Cool Branch fire department were almost evenly distributed between the two localities, with 58 coming from Pittsylvania and 62 from Franklin.
For the agency's services, Franklin County makes annual payments of $10,000 to each department. Those amounts haven’t changed in more than a decade.
In addition to insurance coverage and help buying new equipment and vehicles, Pittsylvania County pays $39,000 a year of the general expenses for the rescue department and another $30,000 for the fire department.
Since 2011, Pittsylvania County has spent roughly $1.2 million on the fire and rescue agencies. Franklin County, by comparison, has spent about $200,000.
Pittsylvania County officials began to focus on the discrepancy when considering recent requests from the Cool Branch agency for a new ambulance and fire truck. Smitherman said he reached out to the Franklin County administrator to discuss potential cost-sharing programs, but was told the county couldn't afford to help.
Letters sent by Pittsylvania County officials to their counterparts in Franklin County were each answered with the same response: there is not enough money.
“The [Franklin] County is not in a budgetary position to increase its support," Franklin County Board of Supervisors Chairman Leland Mitchell wrote Feb. 25 in response to a letter received from Pittsylvania counterpart Bob Warren.
Neither Franklin County Administrator Christopher Whitlow nor Mitchell immediately responded to the Register & Bee's requests for comment.
“We have been asking for them to step up and support somehow," said Pittsylvania County Public Safety Director Chris Slemp.
Mitchell, in his Feb. 25 response, wrote that the two counties “have enjoyed a harmonious relationship in the sharing of resources, especially in the fire and rescue arena through mutual aid agreements.”
Warren, in an April 28 letter, offered Mitchell a financial strategy:“Going forward, I suggest we split all future Cool Branch expenses according to the protected tax base, which is the most equitable and widely accepted formula for local government expense sharing."
Mitchell has not responded, Warren said.
“I don’t mind providing service to them, but they really need to pony up with some funding,” said Ron Scearce, a member of the board of supervisors and the county's fire and rescue commission.
During a Pittsylvania County finance committee meeting Tuesday, several supervisors will consider whether or not to recommend that Cool Branch suspend service to the neighboring county.
“It is certainly anticipated Tuesday that that recommendation will be made,” Smitherman said.
The finance committee can recommend whether to suspend service and when that should take place, but the board of supervisors would need to sign off on such an agreement. Some notice to Franklin County officials needs to be provided before EMS services could be suspended.
“We hope to hear from them soon to avoid disruption and potentially dire consequences for those that need Cool Branch service in Franklin County,” Warren said.
Scotty Adams, president of the fire department and captain of the rescue squad at Cool Branch, said that donations from residents from both counties are what keeps his agency — and all volunteer agencies in Pittsylvania County — running.
“We need support from both counties,” Adams said. “I’d like to see Franklin County step up a little more.”
As for the Cool Branch agency's request for new vehicles, Pittsylvania County officials had set aside money for the purchases this fiscal year. But now, everything is on hold, partially because of the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.
The debate over funding appears to play a part, too.
Warren, in the April 28 letter to his counterpart across the county line, wrote: “I do not see how Pittsylvania taxpayers can financially participate in these capital purchases without participation by Franklin County."
