A system of cold air moving in from the south is projected to hit the Danville area with about 2 inches of snow by Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
“This is a system that’s clipping us. We’re right on the northern fringes of it," said Patrick Wilson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.
Earlier on Wednesday, Wilson said the city may get about a half to 1 inch of snow. By Wednesday night, the weather service placed Danville and Pittsylvania County under a winter weather advisory for accumulations up to 2 inches.
The advisory runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.
But Danville officials are preparing for as much as 3 inches of snow, city spokesman Arnold Hendrix reported.
"So, this afternoon, we will be filling our brine trucks," he wrote in an email Wednesday. "We will wait until Thursday morning to begin pre-treating the major thoroughfares with the brine."
Current models from the National Weather Service show rain beginning during late Thursday afternoon before turning into snow by evening.
How much snow the Danville area receives is dependent on how far north the system moves, Wilson said. Right now, the southeastern section of Virginia and northeastern section of North Carolina are expected to get more snowfall.
