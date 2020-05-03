Believing her cleaning business would see a spike in demand as a result of the coronavirus, Lena Henderson stocked up on extra supplies.
“I first thought that since we were a cleaning business that we were going to get all kinds of calls,” she said.
But instead of a spike, business for Henderson’s Cleaning Services has all but dried up.
“We’ve actually had an about 80% decrease in business,” she said. “In fact we’re almost nearly out of business.”
Many residential customers asked her to stop coming in an effort to follow social distancing guidelines, while several of their main commercial clients — including an eye doctor and a dentist — were recently closed down due to the governor’s executive orders.
But other area cleaning business — generally larger ones that do more commercial work — are holding steady if not seeing an increase in demand.
FCS Inc., a Danville-based cleaning company with a multi-state service area that employs around 200, primarily cleans large commercial places and manufacturing companies. With the most manufacturing facilities remaining open, the company has seen a decent uptick in business, said President and CEO Conrad Smith.
“While we have had a few customers close down, we have seen an increase in the services in the customers that haven’t closed down,” Smith said.
The only closures of businesses the company cleans have been a church and a golf course, Smith said.
The janitorial division of FCS staffs cleaners at a number of large manufacturing companies and medical facilities in the state. Those that remain open often ask for more frequent and thorough cleanings, Smith said.
The company has brought on some new hires, is allowing for overtime and has moved some part-time employees into full-time roles to meet demand.
Service Master Cleaning, a Danville-based cleaning company that has a wide service area, has had to put several contracts with businesses — such as haircut places and dentist offices — on hold. At the same time, however, many of their other clients have sought an increase in the frequency of service, said owner Scotty Long.
For instance, many banks, Long said, have elected to have facilities cleaned five or six days a week instead of just two.
Both Long and Smith said their companies have been called to sanitize places around the state after a positive case of COVID-19 was found. Long said an EPA level chemical used isn’t the most effective surface cleaner, but the deep cleaning is sufficient to get rid of the coronavirus.
“It does not clean good, but it takes care of the virus,” he said.
Added Henderson: “Because of this situation, we are increasing what we do in peoples’ homes e are using medical grade disinfectant.”
Like the Hendersons, Ronnie DeShazor, owner of DeShaz Cleaning, said that his residential clientele — while already small — is drying up as people are wary of letting others into their home. But his commercial clientele has remained largely intact, and several businesses that have closed their doors for the time being are still having his employees clean, DeShazor said.
Dust Busters Inc., another small local cleaning business, elected to close for the time being. After posting on their Facebook page about extra precautions their cleaners would be taking in response to COVID-19 in mid-March, the company elected to close for a few weeks starting in mid-April. The company did not respond to a voicemail or Facebook message seeking comment.
Each of these cleaning companies that remains open has had to institute some precautions — such as mandating gloves or recommending that employees wear masks, even when working in empty buildings — to protect their employees and the people at the businesses and homes they clean.
There aren’t generally any seasonal trends for these cleaning companies, but Smith said he has seen spikes in interest for other epidemics, including MRSA, in the past few decades.
“Anytime that happens, we do get a peak of interest from customers. But we’ve never seen anything to this scale.”
DeShazor added about the increased interest: “Never like this.”
But the owners of these businesses think and hope that this new emphasis on sanitation will last after the current pandemic.
“I would think that this is going to be the new normal,” Long said.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.