Two firefighters with Gretna Fire and Rescue were injured in a Friday night head-on crash with another vehicle while on the way to investigate a possible fire, reports Chris Slemp, Pittsylvania County director of public safety.
At about 7:15 p.m. Friday, volunteers were responding to a report of smoke in the area of 241 Crown Road, and area west of the town of Gretna, Slemp wrote in a news release.
About two minutes after getting the fire apparatus on the road, an unidentified 84-year-old man in a 2016 Toyota Camry turned from Chaney Lane onto East Gretna Road and crashed head-on with the 2008 Kenworth fire tanker, Slemp reports.
Both firefighters were taken to a local emergency facility to be checked out and later released, according to Slemp. The driver of the Camry also was taken to the emergency facility for treatment of minor injuries and later released.
The collision caused extensive damage to both vehicles.
According to Slemp, the Grenta Police Department is investigating the crash. Charges are pending against the unnamed driver of the Toyota.
Other county agencies responded to help with the crash as well as the original smoke investigation. That original call in the area of Crown Road was determined to be unfounded, Slemp reported.
Slemp did not identify the volunteers or provide any further details.
"This will be the first and final news release on this incident," he wrote.
