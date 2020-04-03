When Virginia public schools were closed under the directive of Gov. Ralph Northam, many students essentially became home-schooled: completing their work, which is still administered through the public school system either online or through instruction packets, at their house.
Those hundreds of thousands of public school students do not need to follow any state laws regarding home schooling.
“Those children are complying with compulsory attendance by remaining enrolled in public schools and following public school attendance requirements,” said Scott Woodruff, senior counsel for the Purcellville-based Home School Legal Defense Association.
Testing requirements have been waived as Virginia public schools have shut doors to students for the remainder of the year. Yet there have been no waivers for the almost 40,000 students statewide who were already home-schooled through the home instruction statute.
“We feel that home-school students are under similar stress [as public school students], the parents as well as the students,” said Yvonne Bunn, director of home-school support and government affairs for the Home Educator’s Association of Virginia.
There are 429 students in Danville and Pittsylvania County who were already being home-schooled through the home instruction statute. Those families still have to provide evidence of progress by the normal deadline of Aug. 1, even though many of their classes have been canceled and their families have dealt with the economic impacts of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
State code requires that students under the home instruction statute — one of the two forms of home schooling — submit “evidence of progress” to the local division superintendent by Aug. 1. This can either be in the form of standardized testing like the ACT or SAT, an evaluation letter from a qualified individual or a report card or transcript from another education institution.
Families who file under religious exemption — the other form of homeschooling — are not subject to compulsory education statutes.
The United States Department of Education granted a waiver for assessment requirements for the 2019-20 school to the Virginia Department of Education on April 1. These waivers include assessment results for specific subjects and school quality or student success indicator results, as well as measurements for how schools are meeting long-term goals.
The education department does not have the authority to waive these requirements for home-school students.
“That would not be something that the department could waive,” said Charles Pyle, spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Education.
Both Bunn and Woodruff say that division superintendents would have the right to waive the requirements.
“The superintendent is the official responsible for administering the home instruction statute… he has implicit authority to waive it,” Woodruff said.
That waiver could come on a case-by-case level, or for the students in an entire division, Woodruff said.
Bunn has appealed to the Virginia Department of Education about a statewide waiver, but been told that the state doesn’t have the authority.
Danville Superintendent Stanley Jones referred the Register & Bee to the school division’s attorney, Alan Spenser. Spenser did not immediately confirm that the superintendent has this authority.
In Pittsylvania County, Superintendent Mark Jones did not directly answer questions about this matter and repeatedly said that the division is following the state code.
While home-schooled students do some of their work at home, many take classes outside of the home. And those in-person classes have been forced to adapt and move online, just like the public schools.
Danville resident Rick Fain has twin 16-year-old daughters who attend a weekly co-op for home-schoolers called Classical Conversations. Instead of canceling classes, the group has shifted to weekly online meetings through Zoom, a video conferencing application.
“Kids are still doing their essays and their presentations and everybody gets a change to interject and ask questions just as normal,” he said.
Until recently, the Fains used the home instruction statute to homeschool their children. Even though they now have a religious exemption, the Fains still test their students and are “pretty regimented.” Rick Fain doesn’t think the home instruction students need a waiver.
“You’re home-schooled, you’re at home anyway most of the time… it’s an advantage that home-schoolers have,” he said.
Marni Lyle, a Chatham resident who home-schools her three children under the home instruction statute, said that the coronavirus and stay-at-home orders have forced her two oldest daughters to do more of their work online, but she does not expect that this will not prevent them from continuing to learn.
“For the most part, I would say that we’re adjusting,” she said.
The older two students already took the PSAT or SAT, and the youngest usually takes his tests at home anyway.
Added Bunn: “This is natural for us. We learn at home. We have the systems and the resources in place.”
Lyle and Bunn both said that the economics of testing is a reason that the division should consider a waiver on the evidence of progress requirement: families have to pay for the tests, which range in price from as little as $25 to well more than $100. For families with multiple children, that can add up, especially if either if the parents are losing hours or have lost their job entirely due to the coronavirus.
“It’s not an easy situation, but we’re not getting any answers from the Department of Education,” Bunn said.
