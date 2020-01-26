It was a cold, rainy Saturday afternoon when officer Luke Trowbridge, of the Danville Police Department, strapped himself into the front seat of a department-issued Chevy Tahoe.
Trowbridge, who has been with the department for two years, sat in the confined space of his patrol vehicle. The center console was filled with such gadgets as a laptop computer on a dash-mounted swivel and a radio. A camera box hangs from the ceiling and automatically cuts on when the emergency lights are switched on.
He was in the middle of a 12-hour shift, from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 18. It was something difficult to do, he explained, because he lived outside of the city.
“Living in North Carolina, I got to wake up early just to get here,” he said.
Trowbridge was tasked with patrolling what’s known as beat 15, a geographic area of the city that includes West Main Street, South Main Street and up to the North Carolina border. Many of the department beats connect, he said, sometimes making it difficult to know if you’re patrolling in someone else’s area.
“It’s tough to know exactly where all the beats end and start,” he said.
Around 12:15 p.m., Trowbridge met with his beat partner, officer Corey Matherly, in the parking lot of a Fas Mart on West Main Street. The parking lot was empty of activity, save for the two hulking SUVs with “police” emblazoned on the sides of the doors.
Trowbridge leaned against Matherly’s vehicle as they spoke. Matherly suggested they serve a search warrant for a man on Doolittle Street. Matherly led the way, as both officers drove toward the suspect’s last known address.
“This guy tends to be violent,” Trowbridge said, “so we’re going to be extra careful.”
They arrive, one patrol car behind the other, at the address on Doolittle street, a small, one-story home with a gravel driveway. The house, its windows broken and perched atop stacks of cinder blocks instead of a concrete foundation, seemed to be abandoned.
Both officers parked at a nearby business and eyed the neighborhood as they slowly stepped out of their vehicles. Hands on their duty belts, they searched the front yard, the side of the house and the backyard. There seemed to be no one inside or in the surrounding area. A cold wind whipped through and combined with the overcast sky to cast the area in a grayish tint. The surrounding neighborhood seemed quiet, no cars were in the roads, and very few lights were on in the homes that lined the street.
“This is his address as of August,” Matherly explained.
Both officers sat in their vehicles for a couple of minutes, explaining to dispatch they couldn’t find the suspect. Moments later they left, pulling out out onto West Main Street as another call came through the radio — a “dangerous” looking dog was spotted in a nearby neighborhood.
Trowbridge picked up his radio and confirmed he was going to take the call. Driving back down West Main Street, toward the address of the caller, Trowbridge explained on Saturdays patrol officers have to respond to animal calls.
“We do have an animal control officer, but they only work Monday through Friday,” he said. “So on the weekends, we get the calls.”
Regular officers receive only snare poles to deal with troublesome animals, Trowbridge explained, not any of the other items issued to animal control officers. This would not be the first time he faced the possibility of running after a dog.
“One thing I realized as a cop — dogs are really fast,” he said with a laugh.
Trowbridge pulled into the street where the call originated and parked in the parking lot of a church.
Corey Matherly and his cousin, officer Mike Matherly, waited nearby, each behind the wheel of an patrol SUV. Stepping onto the asphalt, each searched a different side of the street. Almost immediately, Trowbridge noticed the remnants of a rabbit, its shredded legs stuck under a nearby trash can.
“That’s one vicious dog,” he said, bending down to look at the carcass.
After a 10-minute search for the dog, the officers returned to their vehicles and left to continue their patrol patterns throughout beat 15. Hours later, at 2:57 p.m., a call came over the radio about a potential hostage situation near the Clear Pond Apartments. Trowbridge turned his vehicle around and sped toward the location. The patrol SUV continued to gain speed as Trowbridge flew past vehicles along the way. The vehicle shook when going over train tracks or cracked asphalt, making the laptop rattle in its apparatus.
Asked if he ever got scared about certain calls, Trowbridge answered without hesitation.
“Something like this? Definitely,” he said with his eyes fixed on the road ahead.
Five other police cars already were lined end to end in a semi-circle in the parking lot facing the apartment complex. Officers in bulky Kevlar vests and fleece jackets leaned up against their patrol vehicles.
As soon as Trowbridge parked his car, a call came over dispatch — it no longer was considered a hostage situation.
Trowbridge spoke with the officers already on scene, trying to get more information about the situation.
It had been a misunderstanding, he said. Although the situation was no longer dire, Trowbridge and two other officers drove through the neighborhood for a couple minutes before heading back for West Main Street.
The radio in Trowbridge’s patrol SUV received no calls for the next hour.
“This is very rare that we’re not on calls like this,” he said.
Photos: Danville Police Department ride along
Officers Luke Trowbridge (left), Corey Matherly (center) and Mike Matherly look for a dog reported on the run on Jan. 18 in Danville.
Officers Luke Trowbridge (right) and Corey Matherly fill out an administrative suspension form.
Avent is a reporter with the Danville Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 797-7983.
