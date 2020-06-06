CHATHAM — Cars trickled into the parking lot of Chatham Middle School on Saturday morning where the Virginia Department of Health was offering free drive-thru testing for COVID-19. After 100 people were tested in the first hour, the traffic remained mostly slow during the rest of the day.
By the end of the eight-hour event, 359 people had received tests. There were 1,000 tests available.
Visitors pulled up in front of the middle school, where someone filled in the person’s contact information on a form. Next, the car drives through the arranged cones and park under a white tent. There people in medical masks take information before taking a large swab out of a bag and moving it around the inside of each nostril for several seconds in a process that proved slightly painful.
Just fewer than 60% of the available 1,000 tests were used at the drive-thru testing site in Danville at Bonner Middle School on Friday.
“I would have loved to have more, but getting to 500 was sort of the benchmark,” said Chris Garrett, local health emergency coordinator for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
Raleigh-based Mako Medical administered the tests and will be processing at the lab this week. Health department representatives will be contacting everyone sometime next week, regardless of the results. The positive results also will be incorporated into the state database later next week.
Pittsylvania-Danville Health Director Scott Spillmann noted that for each day 500 was the minimum, 750 was the target and 1,000 would have been the sweetest. The Virginia Department of Health is pushing localities to test somewhere between 2% to 4% of the populations every month, Spillmann said, but he doesn’t see that as feasible for Danville and Pittsylvania County. Instead, he hopes to have 10% of the population tested in total.
Once a vaccine is developed, Garrett said vaccinations will take place in a similar manner to the testing.
