As each minivan, sedan and pickup truck crawled around the backside of Westover Christian Academy on Monday morning, the school’s preschool and kindergarten teachers shouted out with glee the name of the child they knew would be inside.
It has been just about two months since the teachers had seen their students, but they still instantly recognized each family’s vehicle in the drop-off lane.
For the last several weeks, parents had stopped by the lobby of the school to pick up their child’s worksheets from a plastic crate. Monday was the first time that students were able to see their teachers since March 13, when schools across Virginia were closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Dressed in Hawaiian-print shirts with colorful leis and faux grass skirts to give off a summery vibe, the teachers gathered from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. to hand out the last packets of schoolwork for the year.
With every passing car came another smiling face.
“This right here is great for them to catch up with their teachers before the end of the school year,” said Amber Stowe, who brought her daughters Addyson, 6, and Arizona, 4. “I told them this morning when we were leaving, and they were excited.”
Teachers also wore masks over their mouths and noses and used hand sanitizer in between visits to cars.
Stowe said Monday morning was another example of how Westover’s teachers have tried to make the transition to online learning as easy as possible.
“The teachers and staff here have done great about sending work home and doing videos for them so they can keep up and not get behind,” she said.
As many of the teachers said throughout the morning, it wasn’t the perfect end to a school year, but the event Monday still allowed for a sense of closure.
“It’s a really good experience getting to see them and kind of wrap up our year on a positive note,” said teacher Jessica Beach. “Just being able to see them and tell them we love them and miss them, it’s been nice.”
As each car arrived, teachers traded folders with parents — giving them blank worksheets in exchange for work that has been completed. They also used this time to give updates on a loved one’s health, discuss how well a child is learning at home, announce that a new baby is on the way or bemoan a home renovation project that is sending noise throughout the house.
Teachers showed off their decorated signs and took selfies with the children. The students stuck their heads and hands out of the windows and sunroofs to wave and flaunt their outfits, stuffed animals and other toys.
Even before the first children arrived on Monday, Paula Perez was fighting back tears because she was both so excited to see her students and so sad to have so little time with them.
“It’s so hard not having them in class because we do so much hands-on. I don’t feel like they can get everything verbally,” she said. “They don’t understand why they can’t see me in person, and it breaks my heart because I just fall apart.
“It’s just a blessing to see them.”
