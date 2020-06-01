More than 100 protesters marched from Main Street Plaza to King Memorial Bridge and River Street in Danville on Monday, where they blocked traffic and had a moment of silence underneath the stoplights.
"Block the whole bridge!" one of the leaders shouted to participants as they lined up across all lanes.
Cars lined up at the intersection of North Main Street, River Street and King Memorial Bridge, some of them honking their horns in support of the demonstrators.
During interviews before the march, while those in attendance milled about and socialized at the JTI Fountain like they were at a family reunion, participants said they wanted to show unity following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
"I'm supporting it [the protest] for the next generation," said Danville resident Reginald Jeffries. "It's on us to save our next generation. We're here for peace and for love and united we shall stand."
Warrick Scott, founder and CEO of the Wendell Scott Foundation, said he was there as an African American man to show support for the young people putting on the event.
"They deserve the right to express themselves in the middle of a pandemic," said Scott, who like most others in attendance, wore a mask. "I'm here on behalf of humanity."
On Dec. 1, 1963, Warrick's grandfather and Danville native Wendell Scott broke the color barrier, becoming the first and only African American NASCAR driver to win a Grand National race, NASCAR’s highest level.
Warrick pointed out the racism his late grandfather endured and lamented the racial animosity that leads to events like the one involving Floyd.
"It's appalling we're even standing right here," Scott said, adding that the protest is way to send the message that police brutality should not happen.
Floyd died May 25 in Minneapolis while in handcuffs, pinned down by his neck under a Minneapolis police officer's knee. The video shows Floyd telling officers he is in pain and can't breathe. Then, his eyes shut and he goes silent. He was pronounced dead shortly after.
That officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested on Friday and faces charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.
Danville Police Chief Scott Booth, who attended Monday's protest, hugged 18-year-old organizer Dasia Swift just after she arrived and marched with protesters, told reporters that "the days of standing behind that blue line and circling the wagons are over."
"It's not about us versus them," Booth said. "We're in this together."
Booth said he participated in the march to "show a level of solidarity with this community."
At the event before the march began, protesters stood on the step of JTI Fountain and quietly held up signs bearing such messages as "I can't breathe" and "silence is betrayal."
The more than dozen sign-holders directed their statements toward drivers on King Memorial Bridge, some of whom honked their horns.
But the protesters remained quiet in the moments before the young women who organized the demonstration showed up to officially start the event.
It was when Swift finally arrived that the protest began in full swing.
"We just came here today to stand together as one," Swift shouted to the crowd just beneath the fountain facing Me's Burgers & Brews.
The event was announced on Facebook as a Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest.
When she finished speaking, Swift and Booth hugged.
Members of Danville City Council also attended.
Councilman James Buckner said he wanted to "let people know we stand together."
"It's all about peace and love," he said.
"A lot of people are hurting," said Vice Mayor Lee Vogler. "I'm here primarily to listen to those who are frustrated and upset with what's happening."
City Councilman Sherman Saunders said he felt "hurt, sad and reflective" when he saw the video leading to Floyd's death.
"It just continues to happen and it makes me sad," Saunders said, referring to deaths of black people at the hands of law enforcement.
He praised Danville's police department, however.
"We have an excellent police department," Saunders said. "Thank God we have not seen in Danville what we're seeing across the country."
At least one military veteran participated in the protest. Thirty-four-year-old Jasmine Lipscomb served 12 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and is now attending Averett University.
A fellow at the local nonprofit Middle Border Forward, Lipscomb has been readjusting to civilian life, she said, and wants to contribute.
"It's my way to give to give back to the community and share my experiences," she said of her participation in the demonstration.
Talajah Weathersby, 19, said she wanted "to support all black people."
"At the end of the day, we all go through the same thing each and every day," she said, adding that she has two younger brothers and she wants to see them grow up in a world safer for black men.
Protesters lined up and headed out of Main Street Plaza, crossed Patton Street and marched along the sidewalk on King Memorial Bridge.
"No justice! No peace!" they chanted while holding up signs that read "It is time for a change," "I can't breathe," "We all bleed red," and other messages.
They turned right onto River Street and most crossed over to the median, where they continued shouting "No justice! No peace!"
Cars slowed down and drivers honked and waved in solidarity.
The demonstrators crossed back to the South side of River Street, walked west and lined up under the stoplights at King Memorial Bridge and River Street, facing north and blocking traffic.
They held a moment of silence for Floyd while drivers waited at the stoplights. They then marched south down the west side of King Memorial Bridge toward Main Street Plaza.
"Love, not hate!" they shouted. "What do we want? Justice!"
After returning to Main Street Main Plaza, they crowded at the fountain, chanting "Black lives matter!" and "I can't breathe!"
The man leading the chants shouted, "We're going to be heard!"
"We're going to do this peacefully, ain't no harm going to be done, but we are going to be heard!" he yelled to participants.
He added: "They are killing us for no reason!" and "It's everyone against racism!"
Afterward, a woman told demonstrators to either take a knee or lie down on their stomachs for nine minutes — the same amount of time the officer's knee was on Floyd's neck.
"I can't!" the woman shouted.
"Breathe!" everyone else responded.
