The debris in the Dan River underneath the train trestle bridge in Danville caused a kayaker to be stranded for a short while on Saturday.
While the kayaker was ultimately rescued by the Danville Fire Department, the man’s kayak remained lodged in the impressively large mass of tree parts and trash that had accumulated on the river underneath the bridge following May’s flooding.
That bridge is owned by Norfolk Southern, and it’s the railway company’s responsibility to maintain the bridge’s infrastructure and safety. It is also on the hook for clearing the river of debris that gets caught in the narrow passageways underneath the bridge.
If city personnel had any say in the matter, which they don’t, they’d like to see it be cleared as soon as possible after a storm occurs, but that’s not always feasible, Rick Drazenovich, director of public works, said.
“I assume they have many bridges that they need to clear debris from after a storm like we just had,” he said. “It may take a little while to get there and clean it up.”
Drazenovich assumes that Norfolk Southern is waiting for the river’s level to recede a bit more before the company sends in equipment to get rid of the blockage.
Norfolk Southern, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, did not immediately respond to the Register & Bee's requests for comment on Monday.
Early Monday afternoon, the Dan River was measured at 7.12 feet, according to National Weather Service data. That height is still 1-2 feet higher than Danville Public Works crews prefer for sending their own track excavators into the water, but city crews have already cleared many of the blockages it is responsible for on the other bridges in recent weeks.
“I don’t know what they’re target river level is,” Drazenovich said. “The depth of the river affects the ability of their equipment to get in and clean it.”
Part of the debris accumulation under the train bridge can be blamed on the piers that extend down into the water. Because the piers are spaced much further apart on city bridges, larger tree limbs and other debris can pass through without getting stuck, and so the cleanup there is much less intensive.
Still, there can be some blockages at times, but Jonathan Sharp, the division director of street maintenance within public works, said the process of clearing it doesn’t take much time.
“It just depends on how much debris builds behind each pier,” he said. “It would probably take a day or less at each location.”
When city crews do enter the water — they drive what is essentially a backhoe on treads into the river — for this kind of work, they merely aim to dislodge all of the debris. Sharp said they do not have the equipment to pull the debris from the river and then transport it elsewhere.
Because the debris remains in the river and flows downstream, a likely but unintended consequence is a bigger cleanup for Norfolk Southern at its bridge.
“Anything you pull out can potentially go downstream and hit another location,” Sharp said. “It’s how the work’s been done for a long time.”
There is still a little bit of debris hung up on the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge, but Sharp said crews are waiting until the water level is back at an appropriate height before they address that.
In the meantime, public works has turned its attention to the Riverwalk Trail, where much debris, sand and soot remains.
As a result of the debris piling up at the Norfolk Southern bridge, the Dan River’s flow is redirected at a much faster rate toward the edges, which eats away at the riverbank, specifically on the north side.
At that location, where the trail has been washed away, Sharp and Drazenovich said they are considering moving the path further away from the river to prevent any rebuilt path from being washed away in the future.
“We’re starting to look at it now. We haven’t decided whether to repair the trail in the same location or try to move it,” Sharp said. “If we do move it, we’d move it closer to River Street.”
