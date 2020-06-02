You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
It appears as though flooding in Danville has become a more common occurrence in recent years.
Flood plains in the city, especially the Riverwalk Trail, have taken a pounding in recent years simply because of more frequent and severe rainfall, experts say.
"In the last year or two, it's been pretty heavy," said William Perry, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.
The Dan River hit 30 feet in October 2018 — the highest level recorded since 1996 — when Tropical Storm Michael brought flooding to the region, which caused damage to the Riverwalk Trail and dislodged a footbridge over Fall Creek. The bridge replacement is expected this month.
More recent storms this year caused the river's level to rise to 27.2 feet on Feb. 8 and 27.6 feet on May 23. In April 2017, rainfall brought the Dan River up to 25.3 feet.
In September 2018, flash flooding from a storm left several people stranded in high water, closed several roads and left 2,000 people without power in the city.
Flood plains are areas subject to inundation by water either through flash flooding or backwater flooding, which is when flowing water can't get into the river fast enough and so gets pushed back.
"Flash flooding is quick," said Danville Community Development Director Ken Gillie. "Backwater flooding is a slower rise of the river."
As it turns out, there are flood plains all over the city, including Fall Creek, Pumpkin Creek, Barkers Branch Creek and other areas, that drain into the Dan River Basin.
Flows in river streams vary depending on the most recent rainfall, said James Talian, president of the Lynchburg branch of the American Society of Civil Engineers. Over time, they develop a channel that tends to move more typical amounts of water on a day-to-day basis, year to year.
"But they also tend to develop wider space to convey water during more extreme events and that happens naturally over the course of hundreds or thousands of years," Talian said.
It's a common phenomenon.
"It is what nature creates," Talian said.
More recent flooding from last month in Danville washed away about 100-200 yards of the Riverwalk Trail leading to Fall Creek, where the footbridge dislodged during Tropical Storm Michael in 2018 is to be replaced later this month.
Costs for installing the bridge is about $542,000, with most expected to be paid for with grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
Concrete being poured for project and the bridge is expected to be added June 18.
As for cleaning up debris from the trail, that is estimated to cost an average of about $15,000-$20,000, said Danville Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia.
There is no way to prevent flooding at the trail other than to relocate it, he said.
"Short of moving the trail further away from the river, that is about our only option," Sgrinia said. "It would take years to do and millions of dollars to move the whole thing."
If certain sections of the trail continue to flood, he added, the city might have to find a way to move it.
The legal definition of a flood plain — apart from its technical meaning — is determined by engineers who study the history of rainfall in an area and assess what they think will be the worst weather event there every 100 years. Engineers analyze how the weather from such a storm would convey water down the river channel.
"The legal concept of a flood plain by law is determined by those calculations, which usually mimic what you visually see," Talian said.
Development — such as roads, parking lots, buildings, anything impervious to rainwater — will send more water to a stream every time it rains, he said.
"The rain that used to seep into the ground, it runs off," Talian said.
But why have there been more severe rains in recent years?
"I can't say it's climate change," Perry said. "It comes in cycles. Sometimes you get stuck in a pattern and it's favorable for heavy rain."
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
