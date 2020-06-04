Standing in front of a group of more than 40 community officials, law enforcement officers, religious leaders and community members on the steps of the Danville Municipal Building, Sharon Motley, a pastor at The Life Church, talked about the importance of speaking up.
“I want to speak to my white brothers and sisters … you’ve got to stand up,” she said. “When you don’t speak, you’re speaking … and it’s time that we begin to say I’m sorry. I’m sorry for the injustices.”
In a service meant to promote unity during a time of national crisis, people gathered downtown on Thursday afternoon for a prayer and worship service in response to the protests happening around the country surrounding the death of George Floyd and police brutality.
Representatives from both races gathered together in a display of unity to pray, sing worship songs together and hear comments from several religious leaders and officials. The organizer, Bill Motley, a pastor at The Life Church, said that was about different races coming together.
“This is not just about George Floyd,” Motley said. “It’s bigger than that. I think it’s a God-inspired moment.”
With the sun beating down and temperatures rising into the 90s, the crowd stayed for about an hour. Many of them wore masks, people sat on the building's steps and stood at the bottom, while the speakers stood next to the building entrance with a microphone.
A few people sang worship songs, with many in attendance closing their eyes and lifting their hands at different points.
Clara Harper, a Danville resident, attended Thursday’s prayer service with her sister for one reason: prayer makes a difference.
“We need prayer,” she said. “Prayer brings people together."
Protests have taken place across the country for the past week in response to the death of Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody when an officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, even when Floyd repeatedly said he could not breathe.
Some protests have been violent and involved looting and rioting as well as tear gas and rubber bullets from police. In Danville, everything has remained peaceful. A group of protesters has set up on the corner of River Street and Main Street for the past several days with signs and chants decrying police brutality and the death of Floyd.
On Wednesday, they chanted things like “love not hate” and “end police brutality” on the side of the road while many passing motorists honked their horns.
Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said he is thrilled by the unity and partnerships that were on display at Thursday's event, during which he shared a prayer.
“I was more than honored to see our citizens, especially our pastors, are stepping up … to pray for our city at a time like this,” Jones told the Register & Bee.
In a brief speech on Thursday, Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul said that he and other local law enforcement officials stand against police brutality, like what was seen with Floyd.
“We stand with you to let you know that’s not going to be tolerated,” Mondul said. “We don’t stand for this stuff. It’s not right.”
Several other Danville councilmen spoke briefly or prayed at the event. Recently elected Barry Mayo, who will come into office in July, said his goal is to promote unity as a city and make sure that everyone knows they matter.
“Today my goal is to give you hope,” he said. “We need you. We’re going to make some efforts to help our city.”
Several pastors prayed for the city of Danville, for churches and pastors across the country, and against racism and rioting. Jones prayed for justice in the Floyd's death.
“We thank you for how you’re going to have justice for the Floyd family … that justice shall be served,” Jones prayed.
Phillip Campbell, co-pastor of Bibleway Cathedral, prayed that God would use this situation to bring change and bring people together.
“We believe that good is going to come out of a bad situation,” Campbell prayed.
