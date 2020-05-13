You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Already have access?
Log In
Create an account or activate digital
Sign Up
It has been two months since the residents at Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center have been able to see visitors in person.
Like most nursing homes, rehab centers and health care buildings around the country, the facility has severely limited its guests since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
As a way to lighten the mood and celebrate National Nursing Home Week, the staff organized a parade of loved ones on Wednesday afternoon so the facility's residents could see their families.
"We know how important it is to stay in touch with friends and families during uncertain times," Administrator Adam Wiley said in a statement. "Our team has gone above and beyond to maintain close contact through regular updates, phone calls and video calls, but we wanted to do more than that."
Dozens upon dozens of vehicles rolled through the parking lot, and the people inside honked horns and waved loving signs and balloons toward the residents and staff watching from the curb.
Vehicles from the Danville Fire and Police Departments took part, and a volunteer belted out Frank Sinatra songs while dressed in a sleek blue suit.
"The response we've gotten from our residents' friends, families and even people who simply live nearby has truly amazed us," Wiley's statement said. "This special moment was planned as a way to lift up our residents, but in the end, my team and I were uplifted as well. We are truly grateful for our community's support and thrilled to have created a bright spot in Danville today."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.