Home 1.jpg

A few staff members of Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center dress up as clowns or dinosaurs for Wednesday's parade of loved ones. 

 Parker Cotton/Register & Bee

It has been two months since the residents at Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center have been able to see visitors in person.

Like most nursing homes, rehab centers and health care buildings around the country, the facility has severely limited its guests since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

As a way to lighten the mood and celebrate National Nursing Home Week, the staff organized a parade of loved ones on Wednesday afternoon so the facility's residents could see their families.

"We know how important it is to stay in touch with friends and families during uncertain times," Administrator Adam Wiley said in a statement. "Our team has gone above and beyond to maintain close contact through regular updates, phone calls and video calls, but we wanted to do more than that."

Dozens upon dozens of vehicles rolled through the parking lot, and the people inside honked horns and waved loving signs and balloons toward the residents and staff watching from the curb.

Vehicles from the Danville Fire and Police Departments took part, and a volunteer belted out Frank Sinatra songs while dressed in a sleek blue suit.

"The response we've gotten from our residents' friends, families and even people who simply live nearby has truly amazed us," Wiley's statement said. "This special moment was planned as a way to lift up our residents, but in the end, my team and I were uplifted as well. We are truly grateful for our community's support and thrilled to have created a bright spot in Danville today." 

