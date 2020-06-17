WATCH NOW: Overturned fuel tanker blocks East Gretna Road

A portion of East Gretna Road between Ray Mill Road and Crown Road was closed Wednesday due to an overturned fuel tanker blocking both lanes of traffic, said Pittsylvania County Public Safety Director Chris Slemp.

A Foster Fuel tractor trailer overturned at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, the Virginia State Police reported.

The large tanker was spewing fuel, but first responders were able to slow the leak and tried to get dams in nearby creeks so that the fuel didn't get into the Banister River, Slemp said. “We’re getting ahead of it trying to keep it from getting into the Banister,” he said.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital, Slemp said, but he did not know the extent of his injuries. ​

Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.