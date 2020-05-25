Veterans Memorial at Dan Daniel Memorial Park
John R. Crane/Register & Bee

Korean War veteran and Danville resident Garland Slayton, 91, recalls serving in the war with the U.S. Army in the early 1950s. Slayton looked at fellow veterans’ names engraved in the bricks in the walkway Monday at the Veterans Memorial at Dan Daniel Memorial Park.

He also pointed out his own name among them. 

Unlike a traditional Memorial Day that draws a crowd of locals to pause and reflect, almost no one was at the memorial late Monday morning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Memorial Day is meant to remember and honor military veterans who lost their lives while serving their country. 

