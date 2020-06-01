A third of George Washington High School’s 2020 graduating class received diplomas and walked across the stage on Monday in a ceremony described by students, parents and administrators as personal and special.
The coronavirus pandemic closed schools across Virginia in mid-March, casting doubts on whether or not a commencement event could be held at all.
In the place of a large, seated ceremony, the GW community took part in a drive-thru graduation — a sequence that allowed students to see many teachers and faculty members, take proper cap and gown photos and have their names announced over a loudspeaker. Families waited outside the building to take photos of their graduates on a stage.
“I think it’s a more intimate affair,” said Rachel Coleman while waiting in her car until her daughter, Ashanti Bennett, appeared on the stage. “I think it was very nice of George Washington to put something together for the children to graduate.”
GW’s remaining seniors will be recognized during ceremonies on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Once students were dropped off in front of the school’s gymnasium on Monday, they could pose for a quick picture underneath a white archway. Families in their cars would then drive around to the front of the school to wait for their turn to get out for photos on the stage.
Meanwhile, inside the building, the graduates received their honor cords, announced their post-grad plans on a slip of paper that was then taped to their lockers, took selfies against a GW backdrop and shared memories of their favorite classes and teachers.
“I really appreciate the time and effort they put in to make our graduation day feel very special,” said senior Aliyana Calvey.
Senior Curtasja Brooks, who will attend East Carolina University in North Carolina to study pre-med, said she thought her mother and grandparents were more excited about the ceremony than she was, but she enjoyed the day just the same.
“It was nice seeing the effort that the teachers are still putting in despite all that’s going on,” she said.
GW Principal Jay Lancaster, during a brief break in between announcing graduates, said he was pleased to see the day come together nicely. He said the staff was adamant that the school would have a graduation ceremony in some way in order to celebrate the growth that the 2020 class has shown.
“This is the best day of the year for me,” he said, “seeing these kids that we’ve seen grow up from ninth-graders who didn’t know what they were going to do with their futures, and I’m talking to them now and they’re talking about the Air Force and going off to college. It’s really the best day of the year.”
In her valedictorian speech recorded last week, senior India Womack centered her message around the idea of appreciating the little things in life and living for the moment. In the new world being shaped by the coronavirus, Womack called on her peers to cherish and embrace life’s fleeting moments.
“The more you embrace those moments the more you will start to find out what is truly important to you in life,” she said. “You’ll also become more aware of what makes you happy. The magic of starting to focus on these little things is that you will gradually shift your thoughts from what is missing in your life to what is there.”
