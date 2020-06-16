WATCH NOW: Family urges NASCAR to honor Wendell Scott with proper victory lap

Warrick Scott remembers well the feeling of joining his family at the racetrack and seeing the Confederate flag displayed all around.
“It felt like oppression just sitting over my head, like commercialized oppression,” he said. “A constant reminder throughout the entire day.”
The flag acted as a symbol that his family was unwelcome in a NASCAR setting. That feeling had been around for years, as his family had to put up with the racist treatment of Wendell Scott, the family patriarch, Warrick’s grandfather and a Danville native, who raced in NASCAR’s top series from 1961-73.
On Dec. 1, 1963, he became the first black driver to win a Grand National race, but the accomplishment has never been properly acknowledged by NASCAR in the nearly 57 years since that day in Jacksonville, Florida.
Warrick Scott has closely watched the events of the last several weeks — NASCAR banning Confederate flags at races and Black driver Bubba Wallace debuting a Black Lives Matter paint scheme at Martinsville Speedway — and he recognizes the progress in race relations that the sport appears to be making.
Meanwhile, his family’s pleas for NASCAR to formally and publicly honor Wendell Scott’s lone victory, along with his contributions to the sport, have been more amplified recently, but they have still fallen on deaf ears.
“We have not received any direct dialogue from NASCAR with regard to our grievance,” said Warrick Scott, who serves as the CEO of The Wendell Scott Foundation, which is based in Danville.
Wendell Scott piloted his 1962 Chevrolet to first place at the Jacksonville 200, but the race continued for two more laps, possibly to give a white driver behind him a chance to catch up and take the lead. He completed 202 laps, but second-place finisher Buck Baker was announced as the winner. A few hours later, officials notified Scott of a scoring error, but said the trophy had been misplaced.
Warrick Scott said there has been no effort from NASCAR to rectify this injustice in all the years since.
The Wendell Scott Foundation was formed in 2010 to further his legacy and now also helps youth in underserved communities find mentors and STEM-based educational opportunities. As part of its mission, the foundation works to convince NASCAR to find a time to properly honor the driver that has been partially scrubbed from the sport’s history.
The Jacksonville Stock Car Racing Hall of Fame created a replica trophy and presented it to the family in 2010, though that was 20 years after Wendell Scott died of spinal cancer. NASCAR was not part of that ceremony.
“It took a good-natured third party, and that was back in 2010, to lead the effort to honor my grandfather and my family,” Warrick Scott said. “That would have been the perfect time [for NASCAR to do the same].”
Warrick Scott said his grandfather never had much sponsorship support during his racing career, and his pit crews were often very small. During his win in Jacksonville, the only team members he had with him were fellow Danville residents James Robertson and Dick Chaney.
“Neither one of those gentlemen were mechanics, but they were loyal,” Warrick Scott said.
Wendell Scott’s family members also took turns on the pit crew and were subject to all sorts of harassment.
“My mother told me the other night about how scary it was to walk through the pits during that time,” Warrick Scott said, citing the gestures, insults and physical contact made by other drivers and their crews. “All of that was strategy-based to keep my grandfather from focusing on racing.”
Still, Wendell Scott continued to show up and race well. In 495 career starts, he had just the one win but he also had 20 top-5 finishes and 147 finishes in the top 10. He was inducted into NASCAR’s Hall of Fame in 2015.
Warrick Scott said that in addition to his grandfather being a capable driver, he can also be credited with helping to improve race relations, to a certain extent, through the South but especially in Danville.
“It was people who knew us who began to change how they felt about, and how they treated, African Americans in their life based on their experience with my grandfather and the level of humanity that he had,” Warrick Scott said.
He went on to say that his grandfather’s racing career and personal journey deserves to be a greater part of racing’s overall history.
“My grandfather’s legacy needs to be re-presented,” Warrick Scott said. “There are too many things that he was to the sport that are factual that are not presented and/or discussed, and it makes it difficult for any other African American to come behind him.”
As for the current state of NASCAR, he said he was thankful to see Confederate flags banned and the lengths to which Wallace has gone to become a voice for Black Lives Matter within the sport.
“I’m proud of the stance he’s made. I’m proud of what he’s done,” Warrick Scott said of the 26-year-old Wallace. “Some people are calling it a PR stunt, but what you’re seeing is the evolution of a man. You’re seeing maturity.”
As the season continues and the days continue to pass, he will remain hopeful that NASCAR becomes more willing to honor the accomplishments of his grandfather.
“I don’t think we’re at an impasse,” Warrick Scott said. “I don’t think it’s a situation where we’re not going to talk, but no, we haven’t talked yet.”
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.