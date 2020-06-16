WATCH NOW: Family urges NASCAR to honor Wendell Scott with proper victory lap

Warrick Scott said his grandfather never had much sponsorship support during his racing career, and his pit crews were often very small. During his win in Jacksonville, the only team members he had with him were fellow Danville residents James Robertson and Dick Chaney.

“Neither one of those gentlemen were mechanics, but they were loyal,” Warrick Scott said.

Wendell Scott’s family members also took turns on the pit crew and were subject to all sorts of harassment.

“My mother told me the other night about how scary it was to walk through the pits during that time,” Warrick Scott said, citing the gestures, insults and physical contact made by other drivers and their crews. “All of that was strategy-based to keep my grandfather from focusing on racing.”

Still, Wendell Scott continued to show up and race well. In 495 career starts, he had just the one win but he also had 20 top-5 finishes and 147 finishes in the top 10. He was inducted into NASCAR’s Hall of Fame in 2015.

Warrick Scott said that in addition to his grandfather being a capable driver, he can also be credited with helping to improve race relations, to a certain extent, through the South but especially in Danville.