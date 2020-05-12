Shower curtains will separate voters from poll workers when they check in at the polls Tuesday.
Workers will clean and disinfect voting stations and table tops.
Voters, who will cast their ballots using disposable pens, can expect a different election experience when they go to the polls May 19.
They are also being asked to wear face coverings and respect social distancing.
"We've got good protocols designed that we think will make it as safe for our voters and our workers as we can get it," Danville Registrar Peggy Petty said.
The election will not be business-as-usual for poll workers either.
David Torborg, precinct chief at Park Avenue Elementary School, said he and his workers will not share food among themselves like they have in the past, when someone would order pizza, bring cookies or a bake a cake.
"Everybody will bring their own food and drink," Torborg said.
Also, he plans to leave the doors open — weather permitting — so everyone is not grabbing a door handle to enter or exit the building, he said.
The Virginia Department of Elections has encouraged voters to vote by absentee ballot in the May and June elections this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Danville will have its City Council and school board elections Tuesday.
In June, both Danville and Pittsylvania County will have a Democratic primary election for the U.S. House of Representatives 5th District seat and a Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat.
Even with the pandemic and social distancing restrictions, there is no reason not to vote, said Danville resident Gloria Bradley.
"We all know that there is a lot of power to be held in our vote, so there is no reason, no excuse, not to get your vote in," said Bradley, who helps register people to vote.
So far, there have been about 2,000 absentee ballots mailed to voters in Danville for the May elections, Petty said. The city has about 27,500 registered voters.
About 1,400 people have sent back their mail-in ballots and about 283 have cast their absentee ballots in person — roughly 8% or 9% of voters.
In the last City Council election in 2018, a total of 5,055 people voted, with 121 in-person absentee and 39 by mail.
Petty is not sure what turnout will be this month.
"It could go either way," Petty said.
The high number of absentee ballots will not affect how long it takes to have election results, she said.
Mail-in absentee ballots must be received by the registrar's office by May 19 in order for those votes to be counted, she said.
This is the last week for in-person absentee voting, with the registrar's office at 530 Main St. open through Saturday this week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There are no May elections in Pittsylvania County.
County Registrar Kelly Keesee said sneeze guards will be put up at the check-in areas between voters and poll workers for next month's primaries.
There will be disposable pens and folders — to cover ballots — for voters, she said.
Other precautions similar to the ones in Danville's precincts will also be in place, she said.
County voters can request absentee ballots by calling the registrar's office at (434) 432-7971, at vote.virginia.gov or by email keesee at kelly.keesee@pittgov.org.
"The sooner you get that request in, the sooner you get your ballot and the longer you have to get it to us," Keesee said.
On their absentee voting applications, voters can choose the reasons "2A My disability or illness" for absentee voting in the May and June elections, according to the department's web site.
Absentee voting for the June 23 primaries started Friday and Keesee has mailed out 387 absentee ballots in the county so far — much higher than four years ago, she said.
"We've already had a record number," she said.
The deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot for the June primaries is June 16 and the last day to vote absentee in-person is June 20.
