After cresting at 27.5 feet Friday evening, the Dan River was still roaring Saturday morning.

The river is expected to fall to below flood stage late Saturday or early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.

Friday's crest is a little more than February's mark at 27.2 feet making it the third highest crest since 1996, the year of Hurricane Fran.

After Tropical Storm Michael in 2018, the Dan River crested at 30.01 feet.

