...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH
CAROLINA...VIRGINIA..
DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE AFFECTING CASWELL...ROCKINGHAM...CITY OF
DANVILLE AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES
DAN RIVER AT PACES AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY
DAN RIVER AT SOUTH BOSTON AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY
RIVER LEVELS CONTINUE TO DROP FROM THE MAJOR AND MODERATE LEVELS THAT
WERE SEEN JUST 24-36 HOURS AGO ACROSS MUCH OF THE REGION. HOWEVER,
LOWER PORTIONS OF THE DAN RIVER BASIN WILL REMAIN IN MINOR FLOOD FOR A
FEW MORE DAYS. WATER LEVELS ON MOST SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS ACROSS
THE REGION ALSO CONTINUE CONTINUE TO FALL, MOST NOW ARE WITHIN THEIR BANKS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER
THAN YOU THINK.
GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT
HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/RNK (LOWER CASE). CLICK ON 'RIVERS & LAKES'.
&&
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE.
* UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING.
* AT 5 AM EDT THIS MORNING THE STAGE WAS 27.4 FEET...AND NEARLY STEADY.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 21.0 FEET. MODERATE FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET.
* THE RIVER IS CURRENTLY IN MODERATE FLOOD AND IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN IN
MODERATE FLOOD UNTIL LATE THIS MORNING OR EARLY THIS AFTERNOON.
* THE RIVER IS FORECAST TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE LATE TODAY OR EARLY
SUNDAY.
* IMPACT...AT 26.0 FEET...FLOOD WATER BEGINS TO AFFECT THE DANVILLE
UTILITIES COMPLEX AND THE PUBLIC WORKS COMPLEX,
* FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 27.2
FEET ON FEB 8 2020.
&&
