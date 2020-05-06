Bill Cosner, the meat manager at Piggly Wiggly in Danville, has noticed the amount of that meat he receives from suppliers drop by 30% since mid-March, when the stay-at-home orders began.
While the extreme spike in demand has “tapered off,” Cosner said the decreased supply combined with the still-heightened demand means that they can't keep the meat section stocked for long.
“Well get a truck in and the next day it’s all gone,” he said Wednesday morning while unloading packages of chicken, which he expects will be sold out by Thursday afternoon.
Many grocery stores in the Dan River Region are feeling the strain that the coronavirus pandemic is putting on the meat supply chain, and most are expecting that the next few weeks will bring even more challenges.
“It’s pretty much all we can do to keep products in the case for the customers who are shopping,” said Wendell Dawson, who co-owns two locations of Elba Butcher Shoppe with his wife.
On April 28, President Donald Trump issued an executive order requiring meatpacking plants to continue operating at full capacity, “ensuring the continued supply of meat and poultry.” Supply is still strong across the country, but many processing plants have shut down or reduced their staffing, leading to a bottleneck.
Bob Harris, a Pittsylvania County farmer who raises calves, said that he can usually get an appointment with local beef processing plants to sell his calves within a few weeks. Right now, the only openings are as far out as October.
“We’ve still got the same supply," he said. “When that piece of the puzzle shuts down, then your options are limited," he said of the processing plants.
One tactic that Midtown Market, a small Danville grocer, has employed to keep the meat case stocked is to display as much of the meats that they do have. For instance, the company has had trouble getting pork chops and beef fillets, but they fill the display case with extra chicken and other meats.
“At least we can sell you something else,” said Steve Crabb, one of the meat cutters.
Alice McDaniel, a Cascade resident, stopped by Midtown Market on Wednesday morning to pick up a roast, chicken and ham, all of which she was able to find.
“I was shocked they had chicken,” she said, noting that a few other stores she had visited were out.
Cosner and Dawson said they never know what they are going to get from their suppliers. One week they may get all the chicken they ordered but significantly less beef, but then the next week may be the opposite scenario.
“It’s a week-to-week basis," Dawson said. "You really never know as far as what they’re going to have.”
Chuck’s Meat and Deli, a grocer and meat shop in Danville, was busy early Wednesday afternoon with customers buying all types of fresh meats from the near fully-stocked cases. The owner would not comment for this story.
Steve DelGiorno, owner of Lynn Street Market in Danville, said his store has been able to circumvent the supply issues with meat because they work primarily with restaurant suppliers.
“We always did it to get the better quality. Now we’re doing it to get a better supply and pricing,” he said.
Over the last month and a half, the store has been able to keep up with the major uptick in sales. But DelGiorno expects that the next few weeks will bring a shortage due to closed processing plants.
“We’re going to hit a wall, no question,” he said. “I think the next few weeks are going to be rough.”
Cosner said that Piggly Wiggly had to implement restrictions on meat purchases in March, but that hasn’t been necessary in weeks. He believes that the decline in demand is because many customers have already stocked their freezers and now only need to buy regular amounts.
Crabb said that Midtowne Market began to limit the amount of meat customers can buy about a week ago.
“Usually when they come in and they find out that we’re having a shortage … they buy four or five pounds of everything else,” he said.
Other stores are preparing for the possibility of having to limit the amount that customers can buy.
“We have talked about it. We haven’t really made a decisions yet, but it may come to that,” Dawson said. “It just depends on how long everything stays shut down, I guess.”
DelGiorno said that they have been selling meat bundles — large assortments of fresh meat — for more than a month with heightened demand and no restrictions, but he expects to have to limit some meats — such as ground beef — in the coming weeks.
“We hope we don’t have to do that, but it might be that way,” he said.
In the meantime, Dawson said he would prefer that customers buy only what they need.
“Buy what you need. Don’t buy something like you need it for six months,” he said
