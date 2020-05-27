A blanket of mud covers the Riverwalk Trail near the old railroad trestle, but not at the area closer to Fall Creek. That's because that section of trail is gone, washed away by last weekend's flooding.
"There is nothing even there," said Danville Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia.
There, rocks, logs, trees and other debris litter the landscape.
"It's a mess," Sgrinia said while surveying the site Wednesday morning amid what looked almost like a tiny landfill.
On top of damage from the most recent flooding, the city still has to install a new footbridge across Fall Creek to replace the one dislodged during Tropical Storm Michael in October 2018.
Officials hoped to begin installing it June 4, but that has been delayed due to flooding to June 18, Sgrinia said. Concrete for the bridge abutments was supposed to be poured Tuesday, he said.
As for the missing trail, the cost to replace it is uncertain.
"We're really just doing cleanup now and assessing the damage," he said.
So far, the cost of installing a new footbridge — which will be performed by a contractor — is estimated to be $542,943. In addition, cleanup from flooding in February is project to cost about $15,000-$20,000, Sgrinia said.
City officials expect to be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management for almost 100% of the bridge project costs, Sgrinia said.
Danville Public Works Director Rick Drazenovich said city workers will begin removing debris "when the ground is not so saturated and the river's down."
"A significant amount of branches and trees is washed up on the trail," Drazenovich said.
However, even more rain is in the forecast for the remainder of this week and throughout the weekend.
"It looks like it [the river] may come back up," he said.
Residents can expect showers and thunderstorms over the next several days, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.
Scattered showers are expected Thursday, with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service website. The forecast calls for thunderstorms Friday, with a 60% chance of precipitation through Friday night.
Showers and thunderstorms are also likely Saturday, with a 60% chance through Saturday night, according to the weather service.
Sunny weather is supposed to return Sunday, with a high of 74, with clearer skies also expected Monday and Tuesday.
As for the trail, cleanup also needs to be done in the section behind the former Value City and there are small spots of erosion along other parts, Sgrinia said.
Trees and branches lay across the trail close to the King Memorial Bridge.
At the scene Wednesday at Fall Creek, a contract worker was performing work where the bridge abutments will be put in. Other workers cleared debris.
A large section of trail was gone, while other parts were still in place, with its base exposed in areas.
The city had been making progress before the previous flooding hit in February, Sgrinia said.
"Up until February, we were in good shape," he said, adding that last weekend's deluge made things even worse. "It was in much better condition prior to this past flood."
Drazenovich said he wasn't sure when all the work will be complete.
"It depends on the weather," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.