NOTE: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT AND LANGUAGE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.
The Danville Police Department and Eldridge Meeks have different stories of what happened during his arrest on two non-violent felony charges at his Lovell Drive home on May 25, 2018.
A $10 million lawsuit was filed on behalf of Meeks in the U.S. District Court in Danville by attorney Paul Valois on May 24, almost two years after the incident took place. The lawsuit alleges that the officers did not follow proper protocols during the arrest.
“It is obvious that DPD officers have not been trained in the limits of constitutional use of force and weapons and that the policymakers in the City of Danville were deliberately indifferent to the obvious need to train the police officers,” the lawsuit says.
A Danville police officer broke Meeks' clavicle when when forcing him the ground with a baton, the lawsuit states. The officer then climbed on Meeks' back, breaking several of his ribs and causing chest flail (when a broken rib separates from the chest wall), according to the lawsuit.
Meeks says he was screaming in pain and told the officers he couldn’t breathe.
Body cam footage from officers on the scene shows an officer discharge a Taser at Meeks, handcuffed at the time, as he attempted to flee the scene. An officer then used an object — what Valois said is a baton and the Danville Police Department said is a flashlight — to keep Meeks on the ground as they attempted to keep him under control.
Meeks repeatedly said that he couldn’t breathe, body cam footage shows. Officers responded by telling him to remain still and calm.
“Take deep breaths,” an officer told him at one point.
“I can’t man, I can’t breathe,” he responded.”
States the lawsuit: “All of the officers at the scene discounted and ignored Meeks’ life-threatening injuries.”
The lawsuit also alleges that the officers delayed seeking medical help.
The footage shows that officers helped him onto his side not long after pinning him down, and after several minutes they helped him sit up, at which point he stopped saying he couldn’t breathe.
A statement by the Danville Police Department notes: “Less than 30 seconds after requesting EMS [emergency medical services], police rolled Meeks onto his side in response to his complaint of not being able to breathe.”
When he continued to say he couldn’t breathe, the police department statement adds, they sat him upright until the Danville Life Saving Crew arrived.
After Meeks had been on the ground for less than a minute, an officer requested EMS help “because Meeks complained about being unable to breathe,” according to the police statement. The body cam footage doesn’t show EMS being called to the scene, but medical help does arrive within 10 minutes, according to video footage.
Meeks was taken to a local hospital before being transported to a hospital in Roanoke. According to the lawsuit, he suffered a collapsed lung, acute hypoxic respiratory failure, a fractured clavicle and several fractured ribs, a concussion and pneumonia. He also continues to suffer from recurring headaches and memory loss “due to the injuries he suffered at the hands of the defendant police officers,” the lawsuit alleges.
The suit was filed one day short of the two year anniversary of the incident, which is when the statute of limitations would have expired and legal action could no longer be filed. Valois said the matter was brought to his attention about 16 months ago, but he often waits until close to when the statute of limitations on a case expires to actually file.
“If you file a lawsuit too soon … you run the danger of not recovering sufficient money to deal with the injuries,” he told the Register & Bee.
Valois said that his goal is to make sure that officers receive proper training regarding the use of force.
“I am not berating the officers,” he said. “They have to make split-second decisions … they got a very difficult job, but that makes it all the more important that they be properly trained and follow their policies.”
Danville police spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis, told the Register & Bee that everyone at the department goes through training regarding the use of tasers and use of force at least once a year.
In the issued statement, Chivvis explained that the department documents and reviews all uses of force, and that as a result of a full investigation into this incident “the department took necessary personnel action.”
Chivvis declined to answer any more specific questions regarding the matter and did not elaborate on what those personnel actions were.
“We take all use-of-force encounters very seriously,” Chief Scott C. Booth said in the department's statement. “We are a transparent agency and we are committed to providing our community with quality service.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.