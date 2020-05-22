Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA...VIRGINIA.. DAN RIVER NEAR WENTWORTH AFFECTING ROCKINGHAM COUNTY DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE AFFECTING CASWELL...ROCKINGHAM...CITY OF DANVILLE AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES DAN RIVER AT PACES AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY DAN RIVER AT SOUTH BOSTON AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING ON THE DAN RIVER AT WENTWORTH AND DANVILLE. MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING ON THE DAN RIVER AT PACES. MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING ON THE DAN RIVER AT SOUTH BOSTON AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/RNK (LOWER CASE). CLICK ON 'RIVERS & LAKES'. THE NEXT SCHEDULED STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED THIS AFTERNOON. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE. * UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING. * AT 09AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.1 FEET AND SLOWLY RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 21.0 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 28.3 FEET BY THIS EVENING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE LATE SATURDAY EVENING. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 27.2 FEET ON FEB 8 2020. &&