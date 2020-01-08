Vice Mayor Lee Vogler has announced that he running for a third term on Danville City Council.
"I've been fortunate enough to be in position these past eight years to where I could bring about real, positive change for our community," Vogler said in a prepared statement sent out Wednesday.
Vogler pointed to his proposals for the city's bike share program and a mobile-device website where people can report power outages as examples of the change he has brought about.
In the past year, City Council has implemented paid parental leave for city employees, established free bus service on Election Day, increased funding for public safety, created a land bank to reduce blight and has had numerous economic development announcements, Vogler said.
"I'm proud of what we've accomplished, but I'm even more excited about what we can do next," he said.
He pledged to continue being an advocate for small businesses and a strong supporter of Danville's public safety employees.
Danville's City Council election is May 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.