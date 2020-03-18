In response to COVID-19 pandemic, the Danville Police Department has instructed the Adult Detention Center and the W.W. Moore Jr. Juvenile Detention Home to restrict inmate visitation.
The Adult Detention Center will screen vendors and approved visitors, including lawyers, for the virus, the police department said in news release Wednesday. Anyone who refuses "will not be allowed to enter the facility."
The facility will screen new inmates for COVID-19, use hospital-grade disinfectants to clean the facilities, and inmates who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms will be placed in a separate housing area.
The W.W. Moore Jr. Detention Home will suspend volunteer programs and parent/grandparent visitations. Inmates will have increased opportunities to contact family members through phone or by letter. Probation officers, social workers and attorneys are allowed to visit, but have the option of remote contact with their clients.
The police department reports it will continue to watch over the situation periodically to determine if any policies need to be adjusted.
