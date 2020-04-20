The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in a long-term care facility in the Danville-Pittsylvania County Health District.
Danville recorded another case of the severe respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus when the health department updated its web data on Monday morning. Danville now stands at 28 cases.
The department also lists 139 total outbreaks in the state. At least two lab confirmed cases are required for an outbreak classification, the department reports. Up until Monday morning, there were no outbreaks in the Danville-Pittsylvania County Health District. The website now lists one in a long-term care facility in the district.
The web data does not offer any further details and the health department has stopped providing information on new case counts. The site is updated at about 9 a.m. daily and reflects results by 5 p.m. the previous day.
Three other outbreaks are reported in the Southside Health District that includes Halifax, Mecklenburg and Brunswick counties. Two are at long-term health care facilities and the other is a health care setting, according to the online data.
Across Virginia, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 8,990, an increase of 453 from Sunday's report. The state also has reached a 300-mark for the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Southside numbers
Danville: 28
Pittsylvania County: 6
Henry County: 10
Halifax: 10
Mecklenburg County: 65
