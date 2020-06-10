The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 52,177 — an increase of 439 from the 51,738 reported Tuesday.

The 52,177 cases include 49,785 confirmed cases and 2,392 probable cases. Also, there are 1,514 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,408 confirmed and 106 probable. That's an increase of 18 from the 1,496 reported Monday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Pittsylvania County added four new cases for a total of 54, and Danville increased by one to 61.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard show the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percent of positive test results was at 9% as of Saturday, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH on Tuesday. That's down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.

VDH data shows most cases (80%) are occurring in adults between the ages of 20 and 69. The majority of deaths (76.4%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.

VDH said there are 404 outbreaks in the state, 228 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 853 of the state's deaths attributed to the virus.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

—Richmond Times-Dispatch

