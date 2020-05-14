Northam says most of Virginia still set to reopen Friday

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam answers a reporter's question as he gives updates on the Coronavirus during his press briefing inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, Va., Monday, May 11, 2020. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

 Bob Brown

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the state has 27,813 COVID-19 cases, an increase of more than 1,000 over the 26,746 reported Wednesday.

The 27,813 cases include 26,469 confirmed cases and 1,344 probable cases.

Danville added two new cases for a total of 43. Pittsylvania County remained steady with 17 cases.

The state health department also reported 28 more COVID-19 deaths for a total of 955, 927 of which are confirmed and 28 probable.

Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The VDH said 185,551 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Virginians, and there have been 3,592 hospitalizations.

