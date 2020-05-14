The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the state has 27,813 COVID-19 cases, an increase of more than 1,000 over the 26,746 reported Wednesday.
The 27,813 cases include 26,469 confirmed cases and 1,344 probable cases.
Danville added two new cases for a total of 43. Pittsylvania County remained steady with 17 cases.
The state health department also reported 28 more COVID-19 deaths for a total of 955, 927 of which are confirmed and 28 probable.
Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The VDH said 185,551 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Virginians, and there have been 3,592 hospitalizations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.