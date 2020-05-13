The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the state has 26,746 COVID-19 cases, an increase of nearly 1,000 over the 25,800 reported Tuesday.
The 26,746 cases include 25,431 confirmed cases and 1,315 probable cases.
No new cases were reported in Danville or Pittsylvania County.
The state health department also reported 36 more COVID-19 deaths for a total of 927, 899 of which are confirmed and 28 probable.
The agency started last month including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The VDH said 180,084 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Virginians, and there have been 3,520 hospitalizations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.