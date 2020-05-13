Northam says most of Virginia still set to reopen Friday

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam waves as he enters the room to give updates on the Coronavirus during his press briefing inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, Va., Monday, May 11, 2020. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

 RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the state has 26,746 COVID-19 cases, an increase of nearly 1,000 over the 25,800 reported Tuesday.

The 26,746 cases include 25,431 confirmed cases and 1,315 probable cases.

No new cases were reported in Danville or Pittsylvania County.

The state health department also reported 36 more COVID-19 deaths for a total of 927, 899 of which are confirmed and 28 probable.

The agency started last month including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The VDH said 180,084 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Virginians, and there have been 3,520 hospitalizations.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments