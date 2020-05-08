Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...TEMPERATURES NEAR OR BELOW 32 DEGREES POSSIBLE.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF VIRGINIA AND NORTH CAROLINA EAST OF THE BLUE
RIDGE

* WHEN...FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING.

* IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS, OTHER
SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR
PLUMBING.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT
FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD
BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE
IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE-
GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING.

Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 772 to 22,342; Danville adds a case

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state has 22,342 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 772 over the 21,570 reported Thursday.

The 22,342 cases include 21,274 confirmed cases and 1,068 probable cases. Also, there are 812 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 787 confirmed and 25 probable. That's an increase of 23 total deaths from the 789 reported Thursday.

In April, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The VDH said 143,220 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Virginians, and there have been 3,059 hospitalizations.

The state health department reported Friday there were 56 cases in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District: 17 in Pittsylvania County and 39 in Danville. The number for the county is unchanged from Thursday, and in the city the case count increased by one.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 5,338 and 227 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties don't have cases.

VDH said there are 260 outbreaks in the state, 150 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 470 of the state's 812 deaths attributed to the virus.

VDH data broke down statewide cases by age group:

  • 0-9; 377 cases; 1.7%
  • 10-19; 776 cases; 3.5%
  • 20-29; 3,078 cases; 13.8%
  • 30-39; 3,853 cases; 17.3%
  • 40-49; 4,078 cases; 18.3%
  • 50-59; 3,897 cases; 17.5%
  • 60-69; 2,820 cases; 12.7%
  • 70-79; 1,580 cases; 7.1%
  • 80+; 1,811 cases; 8.1%

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

