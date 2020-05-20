The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the state has 32,908 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 763 from the 32,145 reported Tuesday.
The 32,908 cases include 31,247 confirmed cases and 1,661 probable cases. Also, there are 1,074 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,040 confirmed and 34 probable. That's an increase of 33 from the 1,041 reported Tuesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Danville added another case for a total of 45; Pittsylvania County still has 26 cases.
VDH said there are 311 outbreaks in the state, 184 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 636 of the state's 1,074 deaths attributed to the virus.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
