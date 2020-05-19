The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the state has 32,145 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 1,005 over the 31,140 reported Monday.
The 32,145 cases include 30,539 confirmed cases and 1,606 probable cases. Also, there are 1,041 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,007 confirmed and 34 probable. That's an increase of 27 from the 1,014 reported Monday.
In April, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Pittsylvania County recorded new cases and now stands at 26. Danville held steady at 44 cases.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 8,020 and 292 deaths.
There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties don't have cases.
VDH said there are 307 outbreaks in the state, 183 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 614 of the state's 1,041 deaths attributed to the virus.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
